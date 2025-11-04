Save on any Newegg purchase with this excellent gift card offer — buy $100 of credit and get $15 free

Today's deal actually gives you free money and a way to save some dinero on upcoming Black Friday deals at Newegg. Once again, Newegg is bundling a promotional offer with its standard $100 gift card. to its customers, thanks to a free $15 promotional gift card with the purchase of any standard $100 online gift card. The promo offer effectively means you're getting $115 when you spend $100.

Now, there are some caveats to this deal. The Newegg gift card can be used for anything in the Newegg store — from CPUs to GPUs, PSUs, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and more. There's no limit on what piece of hardware you spend your gift card on. But the $15 promotional gift card is limited to just one per customer, and you also have to wait for the card to arrive after purchase. One other thing of note is that the $15 promotional gift card offer will expire 90 days from the date of issue. So, think ahead if there's something that you actually want to buy, or there's a chance you could waste the $15 if you hold on to it too long.

There's not much else to say about this gift card; it does what it says on the tin. Purchase $100 of store credit and pick up an extra $15 of credit for your trouble. Use in combination with a deal on your favorite piece of tech to save the most money. Good luck and happy deal hunting.

