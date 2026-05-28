Your gaming chair and desk deserves an upgrade this Memorial Day with up to 80% savings at FlexiSpot

Upgrading your gaming PC or investing in new gaming peripherals can definitely level up your gaming experience. However, a good gaming desk and/or gaming chair can ensure you remain not only comfortable but also well supported during long gaming sessions. If you're looking for a trusted place to shop for a high-quality gaming desk or ergonomic chair, FlexiSpot is the right place. Right now, FlexiSpot is offering an impressive Memorial Day sale with savings of up to 80% off select items.

Among FlexisSpot's most highly rated options are the E7 and E7L standing desks, known for their stability and spaciousness that gamers will appreciate. Additionally, the C7 and C7 Max premium ergonomic chairs stand out for their exceptional comfort, customizable support features, and high-quality materials.

FlexiSpot runs a tiered discount system, allowing you to save significantly when purchasing multiple items. You can get $40 off orders over $800, $80 off orders over $1,200, and $120 off orders over $1,500. Furthermore, you can apply the FSBMS4 coupon code for an extra 10% discount at checkout.

Get up to 80% off at FlexiSpot

FlexiSpot is offering unbeatable savings of up to 80% on a wide selection of its most popular products. Use the FSBMS4 coupon code at checkout for an extra 10% off. Read more Read less ▼

Our top picks from FlexiSpot

Save 37% ($160) FlexiSpot C7 Premium Ergonomic Office Chair: was $429.99 now $269.99 at FlexiSpot The C7 is crafted for maximum comfort, featuring a range of features to support your body. The rich feature set includes self-adaptive lumbar support, ergonomically headrest, and a multitude of adjustable components to suit any sitting style or personal preference. Use the FSBMS4 coupon code at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($163) FlexiSpot C7 Max Premium Ergonomic Office Chair: was $549.99 now $386.99 at FlexiSpot The C7 Max flaunts excellent comfort and ergonomic support. Built with premium materials, every component of this chair is top quality, spanning from the supportive seat cushion to the 3D adjustable headrest and 5D armrest. The C7 Max also features a breathable mesh back that promotes airflow and keeps you cool throughout the day. Use the FSBMS4 coupon code at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($80) FlexiSpot E7 Standing Desk: was $349.99 now $269.99 at FlexiSpot The E7 is a strong, sturdy standing desk that easily supports even the heaviest gaming setups and can sustain the weight of two adults. It also features a touchscreen keypad for effortless height adjustments and built-in USB Type-C ports to charge all your devices right at your desk. Use the FSBMS4 coupon code at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% ($145) FlexiSpot E7L L-Shaped Standing Desk: was $549.99 now $404.99 at FlexiSpot The E7L is the perfect standing desk for maximizing every inch of your room, If you need ample workspace, the E7L can easily accommodate your gaming PC, multiple monitors, and gaming peripherals. Featuring a triple motor system, the E7L operates smoothly and boasts an impressive weight capacity of up to 330 lbs. Use the FSBMS4 coupon code at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Whether you’re a casual gamer, enthusiast, or professional, FlexiSpot will surely have a product that improves your daily life. The retailer’s Memorial Day is a great opportunity to acquire reliable and durable furniture without the premium price tag.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.