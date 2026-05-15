Australian who smuggled 50 pounds of cocaine inside printers get nine years behind bars — five devices intercepted by border forces had compressed powder stuffed in the paper trays

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They didn’t fill the toner cartridges with the stuff, they hid the powder packets in the printer paper trays.

Printer
(Image credit: Getty)

A member of a crime syndicate that tried to smuggle cocaine inside printers has been sentenced to nine years behind bars, reports the Australian Federal Police. Australian Border Force (ABF) officers intercepted five printers in Melbourne in 2017 containing ten packages of cocaine that weighed a total of 22.4kg (roughly 50 pounds), concealed in the devices’ paper trays.

After discovering the haul of compressed white powder, the ABF set up a sting operation to catch the crime syndicate. They removed the drugs from the printers, replacing them with a material (of similar size/weight, we assume) and then tracked the consignment to a factory.

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