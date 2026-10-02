Save $50 on Elgato's biggest Stream Deck — this 32-key monster macro pad is now down to $199

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More control at your fingertips

Elgato Stream Deck XL
(Image credit: Future)

We're leading up to the biggest sales season of the year, and we're already seeing a large selection of discounts across the board, especially on Amazon. If you're a content creator, streamer, or even a productivity master or coder, then you're fully aware of shortcuts and macro pads. One of the most popular brands in this space is the Elgato Stream Deck, and today, you can pick up the largest of these macro pads with a stunning 20% discount. The Elgato Stream Deck XL is reduced to $199.99 from its original $249.95 list price. So if you want a massive 32-key macro pad to display all your favorite shortcuts, then this could be the deal for you.

Check out this deal at Amazon

Elgato Stream Deck XL Advanced Studio Controller (32 Key)
Save 20% ($49.96)
Elgato Stream Deck XL Advanced Studio Controller (32 Key): was $249.95 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Elgato Stream Deck XL is the ultimate deck for streaming and content production with its whopping 32 buttons. Assign your favorite scenes, lighting, and sound profiles to individual keys, and highlight each button's function with a unique icon on the LCD screen.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.