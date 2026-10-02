Save $50 on Elgato's biggest Stream Deck — this 32-key monster macro pad is now down to $199

We're leading up to the biggest sales season of the year, and we're already seeing a large selection of discounts across the board, especially on Amazon. If you're a content creator, streamer, or even a productivity master or coder, then you're fully aware of shortcuts and macro pads. One of the most popular brands in this space is the Elgato Stream Deck, and today, you can pick up the largest of these macro pads with a stunning 20% discount. The Elgato Stream Deck XL is reduced to $199.99 from its original $249.95 list price. So if you want a massive 32-key macro pad to display all your favorite shortcuts, then this could be the deal for you.

● Check out this deal at Amazon

Verging on keyboard territory, the Stream Deck XL sports a large 32-key setup, with the keys positioned in an angled stand for ease of use and viewing. The height of the unit makes it ideal for placing in front of you and under your monitor. For streaming, the Elgato Stream Deck can let you control everything from your scene selections, sound, lighting, sound effects, and more. If you can make a shortcut or macro for it, you can save it to a key on the Stream Deck. Plus, each key has an individual LCD that lets you set a custom image to represent whatever's currently mapped to it, making it easy to select the function that you're after with just a quick glance.

The Stream Deck can help to supercharge your workflow, assigning a multitude of functions and commands to its customizable macro pad, giving you access to endless possibilities at your fingertips. The Elgato Stream Deck works with a large variety of popular apps, including Twitch, OBS, Meld Studio, Discord, YouTube, and more. You can even use Smart Profiles so that your Stream Deck will change the available buttons, depending on which app is currently open on your Mac or PC.

You don't have to use the Stream Deck purely for streaming; it's also a useful tool for PC gamers who want to add in-game macros and commonly used shortcuts to easy-to-see buttons. This can be super useful if you're using a smaller 60% gaming keyboard with minimal buttons for assigning macro functions.

Take advantage of the discounts and save $49 on the most complete macro pad that Elgato has to offer, with the Stream Deck XL now only $199.99 at Amazon