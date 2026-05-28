Wide-ranging 7-zip vulnerability with 8.8 CVE rating allows for code execution — hundreds of millions of machines potentially at risk

There seems to be no end in sight for serious, wide-ranging security vulnerabilities these days. The ever-popular open-source archive-handling utility 7-Zip is now in the spotlight due to an 8.8-rated CVE vulnerability in its archive-opening procedure. If a user simply opens a booby-trapped crafted archive (.7z, .zip, .rar, etc) on a machine with at least 16 GB of RAM, they'll be running malicious code. Extracting the archive isn't necessary; only opening it is enough. We recommend that everyone immediately update to the latest version, 26.01, published in late April; all previous versions are vulnerable.

This is a particularly " oh sugar honey ice tea " moment because of how widespread 7-Zip is in practice. Most people would only think of the Windows graphical application, but every command-line variant is vulnerable across multiple operating systems. 7-Zip doesn't have any built-in update mechanisms, relying instead on user-initiated updates or package management systems.

The Windows application being vulnerable is bad enough; however, one needs to add millions of command-line scripts that are indirectly vulnerable, as are CI/CD workflows. Anything that so much as calls any variant of the "7z" binary and opens a poisoned archive, even if just to list the contents, is at risk.

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