Tech Industry Fujitsu plans dedicated 1.4nm AI chip manufactured entirely in Japan by Rapidus — AI chip to be designed and manufactured domestically News By Luke James published 31 March 2026 NEDO is expected to fund roughly two-thirds of the ¥58 billion development cost. (Image credit: Shutterstock) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 1 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands