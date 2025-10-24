Tom's Hardware Premium now offers monthly pricing, unlock access from just $7 a month — don't miss out on expert-level analysis, hardware roadmaps, and our Bench database

Earlier this month, Tom's Hardware Premium came out of beta, following its introduction in early August. We've listened to your feedback on the forums and elsewhere, and now we're ready to lift the lid on our brand-new monthly pricing, which won't break the bank.

With a wealth of articles across news analysis, features, and hardware roadmaps, now is the perfect time to check out exactly what Tom's Hardware Premium is all about. You should expect deep dives into the biggest stories each week, covered in greater detail. Just last week, we published articles on AI data center buildouts squeezing the energy market, how China's latest round of rare earth export restrictions will affect the semiconductor industry, and a deep dive into the AI accelerator arms race, to name a few.

Tom's Hardware Premium enables you to get more coverage out of the site you read every day. We've also listened to feedback and have recently added an RSS feed, so you don't miss out on any new stories that we publish, or you can access our newsletter, Uptime, which breaks down the biggest stories every week, with a foreword from our Editor-in-Chief, Paul Alcorn.

You also get access to Bench, the most up-to-date and comprehensive benchmarking database available. We're currently updating our processes to list newer products, to ensure that you get timely updates on the latest hardware releases. You'll Tom's Hardware Premium isn't just another subscription to a website; it's a bona fide resource for enthusiasts and experts, and an extension of our core website.

All of the content you continue to expect from Tom's Hardware, such as our hierarchy pages, reviews, and news, will remain free to access.

To subscribe to Tom’s Hardware Premium, you can sign up at this page. We appreciate your support.

Introducing monthly pricing

Today, we've added the option for you to subscribe to Tom's Hardware Premium monthly, at an introductory price of just $7 / £5 / €6 (pricing may vary, dependent on your region). You can also subscribe for a full year.

This allows us to keep investing in and delivering exclusive content. By subscribing, you support Tom’s Hardware and our editorial mission.

Everything included with Tom's Hardware Premium

Swipe to scroll horizontally Feature Free Access Tom's Hardware Premium Reviews, news & guides ✔️ ✔️ Standard editorial coverage ✔️ ✔️ Deeper news analysis ❌ ✔️ Exclusive features ❌ ✔️ Access to Uptime newsletter ❌ ✔️ Bench access ❌ ✔️

To learn more about exactly what you get with Tom's Hardware Premium, check out our handy resource explaining everything you need to know in greater detail.

We're always listening to your feedback to make the Tom's Hardware Premium experience better. We've already implemented changes based on reader feedback (such as the RSS feed, and monthly options) in the scant few months we've been operating. To offer us feedback on Tom's Hardware Premium, you can fill in this handy feedback form.

Tom's Hardware has been a resource for enthusiasts and the tech community for almost thirty years, and we wouldn't have been able to make it this far without your support. Tom's Hardware Premium is the next step of our evolution, and we'd love to have you along for the ride.

