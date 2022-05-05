Best Budget 4K Monitors 2022

When it comes to sharp image quality, 4K resolution is where you want to be in 2022. Sure, there are 8K screens and even more modest 6K ones . And lower resolutions deliver higher frame rates on even the best graphics cards . However, 3840 x 2160 sits at the upper echelon of premium viewing experiences for essential things like what our eyes need and can perceive. So for most people, whether you're gaming, watching a movie, surfing the web, watching your coworkers call you on the best webcams or getting work done, 4K is an ideal fit. And with one of the best budget 4K monitors, you can get there without going broke.

4K was a luxury that wasn't quite achievable for a reasonably priced PC monitor for years. But as these high-res screens have become more commonplace and the bleeding edge has turned to high refresh rates and full-array local dimming, there's a relatively large assortment of budget 4K monitors that will allow you to take the Ultra HD plunge without shelling out several hundred dollars.

Below are the best budget 4K monitors we've tested. Thankfully, most sell for about $400 or less.

Quick Shopping Tips

When looking for the best budget 4K monitor, keep this in mind:

What size do you need? For a budget monitor, 32 inches is a nice sweet spot, providing ample screen space while still fitting atop a desk. If you don't need to share the screen, consider 28-inch and 27-inch screens. They're common in this price range and generally cheaper.

Errors under 3 Delta E (dE) are generally invisible to the naked eye. A monitor with a 5dE color error, for example, probably has colors that look visibly off. Accuracy is a bigger priority for creative work.

Do you need HDR? A 4K monitor with the right HDR implementation makes 4K/HDR content look much better than it would on a regular, SDR monitor. While many 4K monitors support HDR, few budget ones deliver it with noticeable impact. If you want a monitor that makes the HDR upgrade worth it, consider increasing your budget or opt for a lower resolution to save money. Read How to Choose the Best HDR Monitor for more.

Consider ports and other features. Do you need HDMI 2.1 and/or the latest DisplayPort (1.4)? How important are USB Type-A ports to you? Do you want USB-C for charging or a single-cable setup? Speakers and the stand’s ability to tilt, swivel or rise are also considerations.

Best Budget 4K Monitors You Can Buy Today

An accurate, curved image make the Samsung UR59C the best budget 4K monitor. (Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung UR59C Best Budget 4K Monitor Specifications Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 32 inches / 16:9 Panel Type: VA Ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Adaptive-Sync: None Reasons to buy + Stunning picture + Effective curve Reasons to avoid - No USB ports - Needs calibration

The Samsung UR59C is the best budget 4K monitor, offering a 32-inch VA panel with accuracy and curves. Image quality is superb with bold, accurate colors and clear text -- after calibration, that is. When we tested in sRGB mode, we recorded a color error of 4.3dE with visible errors, but our calibration (see our recommended settings on page 1 of the review) got it down to 0.9dE. Your web and games should look as intended. The UR59C also offers fantastic contrast, as expected from a VA panel, hitting an impressive 2,590.5:1 after calibration.

Ultrawide screens typically offer more noticeable curves, but despite its 16:9 aspect ratio, the UR59C’s1500R curve is noticeable and beneficial, allowing us to keep more windows in view.

This monitor isn’t fit for serious gaming, but casual players can make it work. The UR59C has a 60 Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and no FreeSync or G-Sync to fight screen tears. You’d get noticeably better response times and input lag scores from a 75 Hz screen even. But with its high contrast and the pixel density of a 32-inch, 4K screen, games didn’t look bad. If you’re games that aren’t graphically intense or at lower settings and you have a speed enough graphics card that can consistently hit 60 frames per second (fps), you can enjoy blur-free gaming on the UR59C.

Asus' VG289Q has the power that casual 4K gamers need. (Image credit: Asus)

2. Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q Best Budget 4K Monitor for Gaming Specifications Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 28 inches / 16:9 Panel Type: IPS Ports: 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x 3.5mm Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Adaptive-Sync: AMD FreeSync (40-60 Hz) Reasons to buy + Accurate color + Good build quality Reasons to avoid - Average contrast - HDR looks only slightly better than SDR

You’ll have to pay a hefty price for a monitor that can push 8.3 million pixels at a 144 Hz refresh rate. The best budget 4K gaming monitor, the Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q, is a slower 60 Hz but fights screen tears with FreeSync. Yes, input lag is significantly larger than what you’ll find on a 144 Hz monitor, as is response time. But if you’re working with a budget graphics card and want your games to look detailed and realistic, this is a great option. SDR games looked extra colorful on the VG289Q, and dynamic contrast brought subtle visual benefits, like added dimension. There are screens on this page with better contrast though.

HDR isn’t as fantastic as you’ll find on a monitor with a full-array local dimming (FALD) backlight or even an edge array backlight, but shadows and highlights looked more distinct, and we enjoyed the boost in color.

With VA-level contrast, this LG is our favorite 32-inch budget 4K monitor. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. LG 32UN500-W Best 32-Inch Budget 4K Monitor Specifications Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 31.5 inches / 16:9 Panel Type: VA Ports: 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x 3.5mm Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Adaptive-Sync: AMD FreeSync Reasons to buy + Decent build quality + Good contrast Reasons to avoid - No portrait mode or adjustable height - HDR is lacking

If the best budget 4K monitor for you is in the 32-inch range, check out the LG 32UN500-W Contrast is a top consideration when it comes to image quality, and the 32UN500-W’s VA panel didn’t disappoint in our benchmarks, hitting 2,353.9:1 out of the box. The 32UN500-W’s native color gamut is DCI-P3, and it covers that color space accurately without any visible errors.

Again, as a budget 4K monitor, the 32UN500-W isn’t winning any HDR prizes. Color lacks the expected pop, and overall the image doesn’t provide a noticeable boost over SDR.

But the 32UN500-W also thoughtfully includes two 5W speakers and even AMD FreeSync to fight screen tears during casual gaming. In general, it delivered popping colors with deep blacks, making it a great fit for your favorite 4K movie and the like.

Helpful bonus features means this 27-inch 4K monitor stands out. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Dell S2721QS Best 27-Inch Budget 4K Monitor Specifications Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 27 inches / 16:9 Panel Type: IPS Ports: 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x 3.5mm Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Adaptive-Sync: None Reasons to buy + Accurate, bright image + Helpful productivity features Reasons to avoid - Low-impact - HDR support Clunky OSD

The Dell S2721QS earns the title of best 27-inch budget 4K monitor with a bright screen, reliably accurate image and useful add-ons. Those bonus add-ons include the ability to connect multiple PCs and view them simultaneously via picture-in-picture or picture-by-picture and an optional app that makes it easy to calibrate the screen or arrange up to 6 windows in various preset layouts. The latter is a productivity boon.

HDR isn’t this monitor’s strong suit. We recorded undersaturated color in this mode, as well as as well as visible grayscale errors. And this monitor doesn’t have the speed or Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync or G-Sync) to make it an appropriate gaming screen.

But in terms of image quality, this is a bright screen, hitting 393 nits in our testing, along with strong contrast for an IPS monitor (1,101:1). You can also expect accurate colors. We recorded just a 2.6dE error with sRGB color.

For accurate colors and a cheap price, go for the HP U28. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. HP U28 Best Budget 4K Monitor for Creatives Specifications Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 28 inches / 16:9 Panel Type: IPS Ports: 1x USB-C, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB Type-A (3.1 Gen 1), 1x 3.5mm Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Adaptive-Sync: None Reasons to buy + Accurate sRGB, P3 color + Good port selection, including USB-C Reasons to avoid - Lackluster HDR - A little pricey

If you’re doing professional work, you should probably opt for a professional monitor. Pro monitors are known for offering exceptional accuracy for a premium price. But with monitors continuously improving, we’re at a point where you can find monitors with pro-level accuracy in key areas, like color, just without the pro-level price tag.

The HP U28 is one such screen and the best budget 4K monitor for creatives. None of the monitors on this page are color slouches, but the U28 stands out with its ability to accurately cover both the sRGB and P3 color spaces with just a switch in the OSD and no calibration. You also get an adjustable stand that allows height and swivel adjustments and the ability to flip into portrait mode, offering plenty of flexibility for creative work.

HP’s U28 comes at a premium though. While not as pricey as professional monitors, the U28 is the most expensive monitor on this list as of this writing.

Still, with a USB-C port letting you charge laptops (or other devices), you may be able to reduce cable clutter, and there are many other ports here too. With that bonus in mind and creative-level accuracy, the U28 is great for feeding your hobby or even career.

A quality USB-C 4K monitor really simplifies your setup. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. Samsung 27-inch S80UA Best Budget 4K Monitor With USB-C Specifications Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 27 inches / 16:9 Panel Type: IPS Ports: 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, 1x USB-C, 3x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Adaptive-Sync: None Reasons to buy + USB-C for charging laptops, other devices and connecting the monitor + Colorful Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Lackluster HDR

The Samsung 27” S80UA is a little more expensive than the other monitors on this page, but once you get it, you won’t have to worry about image quality. It’s super colorful for a budget screen, covering 95% of DCI-P3, according to our testing, and accurately. You can also opt for sRGB mode, which also offers a low color gamut error of just 2.8dE.

Great for productivity, the S80UA has a great port selection, plus a USB hub. You can add three USB-A ports to your PC, just by connecting the monitor via USB-C. It can also charge devices via USB-C at up to 100W, so you may be able to ditch your ultraportable laptop’s charger.

You also have DisplayPort anD HDMI options, and even a headphone jack. But there are no speakers, and like many budget 4K screens, HDR is a bust. You’re better off watching your HDR movies in the monitor’s SDR modes, but color will still look great. On top of that, the stand is reliable, even in portrait mode, but is a little low, despite height adjustment.

Finding Discounts on the Best Budget 4K Monitors

Whether you're shopping for one of the screens that made our list of best budget 4K monitors above or something else, you may find savings by checking out our best monitor deals page, along with our lists of Dell coupon codes, Lenovo coupon codes, LG coupon codes, HP coupon codes, Monoprice coupon codes and Newegg promo codes.