Bluetooth-Enabled Stickers Helps Find Lost Items

Locate misplaced items with ease.


StickNFind is raising funds to in order to allow consumers to stick Bluetooth-enabled stickers on practically everything for straightforward retrieval. 

The stickers are equipped with Bluetooth low-energy technology, with its size equal to that of a quarter, while its weight is under an ounce.

A user has to slap a sticker on anything and then use the accompanying application to see where it's exactly located. Each tag features both sound and light that can be triggered separately.

The StickNFind app itself effectively operates as a radar or, alternatively, it can send users an alert when an item comes into range. In addition, it can also deliver a warning when an item goes out of range. Should the project be fully funded, the app will be available for both iOS and Android devices that supports Bluetooth Low Energy.

However, despite its intriguing premise, the app can only tell an item's proximity, not direction. Subsequently, users will have to walk around until the signal gets stronger. Another disadvantage is the fact that the stickers aren't waterproof.

Each sticker utilizes a replaceable watch battery, with the estimate battery life said to be a year with 30 minutes per day of average use.

StickNFind has a goal of $70,000 goal Indiegogo in order for the product to enter full production. Those interested can pledge $35 for two stickers, while the highest pledge level is $150 for 10 stickers. As it's flexible funding campaign, any money earned will go the company even if the goal isn't reached.

