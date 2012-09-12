Kickstarter Project Turns iPhones Into Polaroid Cameras

Having been around for several decades now, Polaroid cameras may be old tech, but the concept of the instant-film camera is still an appealing treat for all. While smartphones, digital cameras and apps like Instagram make sharing high quality photos easier than ever, something about the moments captured by a Polaroid camera make it worth it to carry around the old tech.

Now thanks to the Impossible Instant Lab, you can have the best of both worlds. In a simple but brilliant fusion of smartphone photography and Polaroid printing, the Instant Lab lets users take digital photos shot from their iPhone and turn them into instant physical prints. Without any complicated software or wires, users simply choose the photo from their iPhone, place it on the holder and activate the Lab's shutter.

After exposing the film to the light from the iPhone's display, users close the shutter, push a button and watch as their photo gets transformed from digital pixels to an iconic Polaroid picture. Launched Monday, the Kickstarter project is already reaching its $250,000 funding goal with 26 days left to go.

With a retail price of $299, early backers of $189 can get their hands on the basic silver edition with one film voucher while $299 backers can receive the Kickstarter-exclusive black edition with two film vouchers. Head on over to the Kickstarter page to show your support. Unfortunately the cradle only fits the iPhone 4, 4S and 5 but Android users can voice their opinion on Android-specific cradles here.