Iiyama Launches the ProLite XB2380HS-2 Monitor

Iiyama has launched the ProLite XB2380HS-2 monitor that offers a 23” LED backlit IPS panel with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, 5 ms response time, a brightness of 250 cd/m2, a 1000:1 contrast ratio and 178° / 178° viewing angles.

The monitor also features a stand that permits pivot, swivel and 130 mm height adjustment, built-in 2 W stereo speakers and offers D-Sub, DVI-D and HDMI inputs.

The Iiyama ProLite XB2380HS-2 monitor will be available in mid-May for 25,800¥ (about $259).