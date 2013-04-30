Trending

Iiyama Launches the ProLite XB2380HS-2 Monitor

Iiyama’s ProLite XB2380HS-2 monitor features a 23" IPS display and a native resolution of 1920 x 1080.

Iiyama has launched the ProLite XB2380HS-2 monitor that offers a 23” LED backlit IPS panel with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, 5 ms response time, a brightness of 250 cd/m2, a 1000:1 contrast ratio and 178° / 178° viewing angles.

The monitor also features a stand that permits pivot, swivel and 130 mm height adjustment, built-in 2 W stereo speakers and offers D-Sub, DVI-D and HDMI inputs.

The Iiyama ProLite XB2380HS-2 monitor will be available in mid-May for 25,800¥ (about $259).

4 Comments
  • hero1 30 April 2013 09:30
    Enough of these 1920x1080P monitors. We need to start seeing more 2560x1440P from 24" and 4K from 27" and up. That's the only way we can get uber graphics cards and enjoy the details of the game. And if someone makes a 24" 1080P from now on they better start making them with 120Hz.
  • mapesdhs 30 April 2013 11:39
    Much like the 1920x1200 monitors though, I'd rather have 2560x1600 in order
    to have more vertical screen real estate. But you're right hero1, 1080 has already
    become somewhat dated given the power of current GPUs.
    Ian.
  • rosen380 30 April 2013 19:26
    I take it that this is advertising in the form of an article? If not, what is it that differentiates this from the other billion similar sized 1920x1080 monitors...?
    On Newegg, I get 126 hits for 22-24" 1920x1080 monitors with 5ms or lower response time, 1000:1 or better contract ratio and 250cd/m2 brightness or better.
    ...and they start at $130.
  • hero1 02 May 2013 15:29
    I think people need to stop buying monitors with 1080 in order for these manufacturers to learn that we don't want that anymore. I can see the sales for that resolution going down due to cheap 1440p Korean panels.
