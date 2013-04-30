Iiyama Launches the ProLite XB2380HS-2 Monitor

Iiyama has launched the ProLite XB2380HS-2 monitor that offers a 23” LED backlit IPS panel with a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, 5 ms response time, a brightness of 250 cd/m2, a 1000:1 contrast ratio and 178° / 178° viewing angles.
The monitor also features a stand that permits pivot, swivel and 130 mm height adjustment, built-in 2 W stereo speakers and offers D-Sub, DVI-D and HDMI inputs.
The Iiyama ProLite XB2380HS-2 monitor will be available in mid-May for 25,800¥ (about $259).
On Newegg, I get 126 hits for 22-24" 1920x1080 monitors with 5ms or lower response time, 1000:1 or better contract ratio and 250cd/m2 brightness or better.
...and they start at $130.
I think people need to stop buying monitors with 1080 in order for these manufacturers to learn that we don't want that anymore. I can see the sales for that resolution going down due to cheap 1440p Korean panels.