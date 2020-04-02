Acer Predator Triton 500 and Nitro 5 Laptops Get CPU and GPU Refreshes

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer’s thin Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop and its affordable Nitro 5 gaming laptop are both getting refreshes later this May, to include Intel’s new 10th gen processors and Nvidia's RTX 20-series Super GPUs. Starting at $2599 and $749 respectively, these refreshed models are due out in May.



Acer Predator Triton 500 Acer Nitro 5 CPU Intel Core i7-10750H Intel Core i5-10300H Graphics Up to Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q Up to Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 Up to 32GB DDR4 Storage Up to 2 TB SSD Up to 1TB HDD Display 15.6 inch 300Hz IPS Up to 15.6 inch 144Hz IPS Ports USB Type C 1x, USB Type A 3x, HDMI, headphone jack, microphone jack USB Type C 1x, USB Type A 3x, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, headphone jack Weight 4.63 pounds ? Starting Price $2,599.99 $749.99 Release Date May 2020 May 2020

The Predator Triton 5, which focuses on packing as much power into its 0.7-inch thick body as possible, starts at $2,599 and will include an Intel Core i7 10th gen, with graphics card options ranging up to an Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q. Its storage options max out at a 2TB of NVMe RAID 0 SSDs, while it can come equipped with up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory. All models will also come with a 300 Hz screen with 3 ms of response time and an RGB keyboard, as well as Acer’s new Vortex Flow cooling technology.

(Image credit: Acer)

Vortex Flow cooling is a new custom cooling design that involves three fans placed throughout the chassis, as well as an all-metal 4th Gen Aeroblade 3D fan and five heat pipes. With all of these elements working in tandem, Acer is reporting “33 percent better thermal performance" than on the prior generation.

(Image credit: Acer)

The Nitro 5, meanwhile, sets out to offer moderate performance that doesn’t “need to break the bank.” It starts at $749 and includes a 10th gen Intel Core i5 CPU and up to an Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 GPU, with memory options up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM in user-upgradeable DIMM slots. Built-in storage varies between SSD and HDD, with one configuration offering 512GB of SSD storage and another featuring 1TB of HDD storage. Both 120Hz and 144Hz displays will be available, each with a 3ms response time.

The Acer Nitro 5's cooling system uses dual-fans and four heat vents. Acer claims that the thermals will be 25 percent cooler than on the prior generation model. As for specific dimensions, as well as the Nitro 5’s weight, we’ll have to wait until release.