ASRock’s X399 Taichi Is Ready For Threadripper

First spotted at Computex 2017, ASRock’s new Ryzen Threadripper-compatible X399 Taichi is now available for pre-order.

In addition to its gargantuan 4,094-pin TR4 LGA socket, the ASRock X399 Taichi also boasts eight DIMM slots with quad-channel memory support, 64 PCI-E lanes, triple M.2 slots, steel-reinforced PCI-E slots that support four-way SLI or CrossFire graphics card configurations, and 7.1 channel HD audio with gold audio jacks.

Those of you who plan to overclock your new Threadripper processor will be delighted to learn that the X399 Taichi features an additional external base clock generator that supports PCIe frequency overclocking. According to ASRock, although this provides a wider range of frequencies and allows for higher, more stable overclocking, the Hyper BCLK Engine III is mainly for extreme overclocking. In fact, the company warns that some features, including certain storage device functions, may be disabled when doing BCLK overclocking.

Beyond that, this motherboard also features an eight-layer, high density glass fabric PCB, 11-power-phase design, BIOS flashback button, dual Intel ethernet ports, and dual band 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Its "Super Alloy" features consist of aluminum alloy heatsinks, premium 60Hz power chokes, Nichicon 12k black capacitors, and, of course, customizable RGB lighting functionality capable of displaying 16.8 million colors and a number of lighting effects, all controlled by ASRock's RGB LED utility.

You can pre-order the X399 Taichi at Newegg for $340; the motherboard is set to debut on August 10.

ASRockX399 Taichi
ChipsetIntel X399
SizeATX
Memory8 x DDR4 up to 3,600MHz(OC)
Multi-GPU4x SLI, CrossFireX
PCI-E Slots4 x PCI Express 3.0 x16 1 x PCI Express 2.0 x1
M.23
SATA8 x SATA 6Gbps
LANDual Intel GbE LAN
Wireless LANDual Band 802.11ac WiFiBluetooth 4.2
AudioRealtek ALC1220 codecHigh Definition Audio2/4/5.1/7.1-channelOptical SPDIF Out
USB1 x USB 3.1 Type-A Port (10 Gb/s)  1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Port (10 Gb/s)8 x USB 3.0 Ports
Price$340
10 Comments
  • scannall 07 August 2017 16:11
    That's the one I want. I just wish there were at least one good board without all that RGB lighting stuff though.
  • 07 August 2017 16:26
    I'll wait to see if they have the GCC bug fixed, and if so, this is definitely the board I'm buying.
  • 07 August 2017 16:27
    Wait, why does it say "Intel X399" as the chipset?
  • RedFIveStandingBy 07 August 2017 16:33
    IT says Intel X399 because AMD steals their competitors naming schemes for reasons unknown
  • Oden69 08 August 2017 01:35
    Does this mean that AMD is using a Intel Socket for their newest processor??? Or Is there and error in the article?
  • Tanyac 08 August 2017 13:22
    <sigh> I wish the AUD pricing was in line with US pricing. I think this board is selling for $620 - $650 AUD. At an exchange rate of around 0.79 it's price really should be in the mid $400's... And damn it! NewEgg won't sell to Australia.
  • BulkZerker 08 August 2017 13:52
    That's one big typo in the specs list.
  • pepoluan 08 August 2017 17:39
    20033759 said:
    I'll wait to see if they have the GCC bug fixed, and if so, this is definitely the board I'm buying.

    The GCC bug only affects early Ryzen CPUs, and does not affect EPYC nor Threadripper.

    See here: http://www.overclock.net/t/1635749/phoronix-segmentation-faults-on-zen-cpus-under-heavy-workloads/70#post_26271309
  • 11 August 2017 20:42
    20038129 said:
    20033759 said:
    I'll wait to see if they have the GCC bug fixed, and if so, this is definitely the board I'm buying.

    The GCC bug only affects early Ryzen CPUs, and does not affect EPYC nor Threadripper.

    See here: http://www.overclock.net/t/1635749/phoronix-segmentation-faults-on-zen-cpus-under-heavy-workloads/70#post_26271309

    I've read that, but I'll wait for Phoronix to prove that it's really been fixed.
  • ohenryy 14 August 2017 21:25
    If its like the X370, this might be very well the best x399 mobo.
    I was hoping for a OC Formula for 399 but I guess these CPUs dont really overclock like crazy.
