Corsair’s New Dominator Platinum DDR4 Is For Asus ROG Motherboards

Corsair announced a new DDR4 memory kit designed specifically for Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) motherboards.
The new 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) Dominator Platinum kit matches the ROG color scheme with a black ten-layer PCB and heatsink, as well as a red aluminum top bar color matched to the Asus motherboard line. The memory is rated for DDR4-3200 with a CAS latency of 16-18-18-36, and it will run at that speed on any Intel 100-series motherboard, but a special XMP 2.0 profile specifically for ROG-branded motherboards raises the clock rate to 3,333 MHz. The CAS timings remain the same, despite the increased memory speed.
Here’s a full list of the compatible Asus ROG motherboards:
Asus Z170 ROG Maximus VIII FormulaAsus Z170 Maximus VIII HeroAsus Z170 ROG Maximus VIII Extreme/AssemblyAsus Z170 ROG Maximus VIII Hero AlphaAsus Z170 Maximus VIII ImpactAsus Z170 Maximus VIII ExtremeAsus Z170 Maximus VIII RangerAsus Z170 Maximus VIII Gene
Corsair’s new 16 GB Dominator Platinum DDR4-3200 (DDR4-3333 for ROG boards only) will be available soon from Corsair's website and online retailers with an MSRP of $189.99, and it’s backed by a lifetime warranty.
Why even bother with these? The Trident Z or the Ripjaws V are cheaper and have better CAS latency. The only reason to get these is a fashion statement.
i just built a system around a ROG hero. memory of choice was trident z 32gb 14-14-14-34 cas @ $179.
you would have to be brain dead to spend $189 for 16gb @ 16 cas
You kind of hit the nail on the head as the entire purpose is obvious, these are for the people who want their RAM to match their board setup.
Also there is the Vengeance Pro line which is more in line with the Ripjaws price wise.
To each their own.
I understand your point but these are not faster. :) What does make a difference is the access times which is calculated by the CAS latency and speed of the memory. I agree for almost anything one would do on a non-server, bandwidth matters not.
16 cas / 3200 Mhz = 5ns (These, 5ns is pretty much the norm today, even old DDR3 it was pretty normal for 6ns)
13 cas / 3200 Mhz = 4ns (trident has some new sticks just came out at this speed. 4ns access may matter for some heavy workloads)