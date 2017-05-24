Futuremark Reveals PCMark 10, Coming June 5

The next iteration of Futuremark’s PCMark system benchmarking suite is nigh. Futuremark, and its new parent company UL, revealed that the next version of PCMark is just around the corner. Futuremark plans to launch PCMark 10 Professional on June 5. The Advanced and Basic versions are to follow on June 22. PCMark 10 brings modern workloads to the performance analysis tool.

We don’t know much about the new version of the benchmark yet. Futuremark said it worked with “leading hardware and software companies” to develop a benchmark test that is relevant to today’s workloads. PCMark 10 evaluates the performance of PC configurations in real-world applications that are common in the workplace.

Futuremark said that PCMark 10 is an “ideal, vendor-neutral benchmark” for organizations that purchase large quantities of PCs, such as governments and large corporations. PCMark 10 test results should help IT departments make informed decisions about the hardware they purchase.

PCMark 10 will join VRMark and 3DMark in Futuremark's lineup of benchmark suites in just under two weeks, but the company is gearing up to demo the software a week before then. Futuremark is attending Computex in Taipei and plans to run live demonstrations from May 31 to June 3.

Update: May 24, 2017, 2:00pm PT: The original story incorrectly stated the dates of the Computex conference.

Update 2: May 24, 2017, 3:25pm PT: We had incorrectly listed that Futuremark would have a booth at Computex. The company will be demoing the PCMark 10 test suite, but Futuremark does not have it's own Computex booth.