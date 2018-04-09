G-Technology Releases Flash-Based Storage For Creatives

The NAB trade show is in full swing, and out of it comes high-speed storage device news for "creatives." G-Technology (a Western Digital Company) has three new flash-based storage systems that set new performance records for the company's products. These devices are designed to allow users to work with very high resolution video in real time.

All three devices offer various levels of portability, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and a blistering fast 2,800 MB/s sequential performance rating.

We start with a quick look at the new portable G-DRIVE Mobile Pro SSD with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. G-Technology offers this series in 500GB and 1TB capacities. Prices starts at $650 (50GB) and leap to $1,050 (1TB). The aluminum chassis has an NVMe SSD tucked inside that delivers up to 2,800 MB/s of sequential throughput. The enclosure likely uses an SSD that is similar to the WD Black and SanDisk Extreme Pro that come with WD's new NVMe controller. The high-speed portable storage device ships with a half-meter cable and instruction guide.

Additional features for the G-DRIVE Mobile Pro SSD include a five-year warranty, three-meter drop protection and a 1,000lb crush-proof rating.

The G-Technology G-DRIVE Pro SSD trades portability for increased capacity. It comes equipped with Thunderbolt 3 pass-through to support daisychaining devices. This system shares the same 2,800 MB/s sequential performance rating as the G-DRIVE Mobile Pro SSD. Capacities move to 960GB for $1,400 and 1.92TB for $2,100. Unlike the portable model, the G-DRIVE Pro SSD is not bus powered, so you are tied to AC power from a wall outlet.

The system ships with the power adapter/cable and a Thunderbolt cable.

The new G-SPEED Shuttle Thunderbolt 2 SSD moves away from the NVMe protocol but increases the capacity, and price, to serious levels. This system ships in two sizes, 8TB for $5,100 and 16TB for the bargain price of $7,600.

G-Technology didn't give us many details about the internal drives but we suspect the disks share similar specifications to the WD Blue 3D that we tested here. The chassis holds up to eight drives but still features a small desktop footprint. Resting inside is a hardware RAID controller with support for RAID 0, 5, 10, and 50. The two Thunderbolt 3 ports give users daisy chain support along with a 2,800 MB/s performance rating.