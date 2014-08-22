Trending

G.Skill's Ripjaws 4 DDR4 Memory Hits 3200 MHz, 64 GB

G.Skill officially announced its complete Ripjaws 4 DDR4 lineup.

We already sawG.Skills Ripjaws 4 modules listed on OCUK a couple of days ago, but now G.Skill has officially made the announcement, detailing all of the specifications and kit configurations.

The DDR4 modules are meant to be used with the upcoming X99 platform and Haswell-E processors and will run at 1.2 V for those operating at or under 2800 MHz, while those operating at 3000 MHz or higher will run at 1.35 V. Officially, 1.35 V is outside of the DDR4 specifications, but anyone running memory at these speeds won't be too concerned with the extra power consumption.

G.Skill's Ripjaws 4 modules will be available in frequencies ranging from 2133 MHz through 3200 MHz. They come with CL15 or CL16 timings, and DIMMs will be available in 4 GB and 8 GB variants. Mind you, you won't be able to buy individual DIMMs; kits will be available with capacities of 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB, although some higher-frequency memory won't have all the kit options. The 16 GB kits will consist of four 4 GB modules, the 32 GB kits of either eight 4 GB modules or four 8 GB modules, and the 64 GB kit will come with eight 8 GB modules. All of the kits should be available with red, black, and blue heatspreaders.

No word on pricing or availability yet, though we do expect the entire platform, which includes the X99 motherboards and the Haswell-E CPUs, to hit shelves on August 29.

  • Tanquen 22 August 2014 16:30
    Well, I'm on my 3rd dying set of G.Skills Ripjaws DDR3 F3-12800CL10Q2-64GBZL. Make sure it has the lifetime warranty. Over 25 years I’ve never seen that with RAM before, kinda scary.
  • falchard 22 August 2014 16:34
    First DDR4 worth buying. Need to cross the 3200mhz barrier to be viable.
  • toddybody 22 August 2014 16:39
    Current DDR4 timings make me less than excited for the first generation of offerings...
  • childofthekorn 22 August 2014 18:03
    From a business standpoint I can only assume its because they expect not to have to replace as much. Could be wrong.
  • knowom 22 August 2014 19:21
    Timings could be better, but capacity is nice at least. Really between the two I'd rather have more capacity at this point anyway.
  • knowom 22 August 2014 19:23
    Capacity is nice timings aren't too fantastic, but still good enough entry point.
  • neon neophyte 22 August 2014 21:14
    3rd set? must be something on your end. i've been using 1 set for years and so have people i know. no issues.
  • zfreak280 22 August 2014 22:11
    Same here. I've been on my first set of G.Skill 4x2 GB 1600 MHz for 5 years without even a hint of problems.
  • zfreak280 22 August 2014 22:23
    Viable for who? As far as I am concerned even the cheapest 8 GB DDR4 kit currently available would be more efficient, faster, and cheaper than my 8 GB of DDR3 1600 that I bought 5 years ago. For me, it will be a serious upgrade for my next PC build. It is very "viable".
  • zfreak280 22 August 2014 22:26
    I have seen so much whining about the timing, yet even the slowest DDR4 is faster than what 99% of people have.
