Eight-Inch Pocket 3 Mini PC With Intel Tiger Lake Processor Teased

GPD, a Shenzhen-based mini-PC maker specializing in portable Windows-based PCs, is preparing a new tiny GPD Pocket 3 PC. According to the GPD Game Console account, it will come powered by an Intel Tiger Lake processor.

GPD advertises the Pocket lineup for portability, but it has come with a mediocre processor in the past. The first GPD Pocket came with Intel's Atom processor, and the latest GPD Pocket 2 runs on an Intel Core m processor. This makes the device highly efficient and strong enough for basic gaming and work done on the go.

However, the company wants to bulk up the existing GPD Pocket lineup by upgrading to Intel's 11th generation Tiger Lake processor lineup. GPD says we're in for a GPD Pocket 3 refresh with Intel's four-core eight-thread Core i7-1195G7 processor.

The Core i7-1195G7 Tiger Lake processor will be accompanied by 16 GB of LPDDR4x system memory and storage configurations w either a 512GB or 1TB M.2 PCIe NMVe SSD, presumably using the faster PCIe 4.0 bus. However, the speed of the bus is unconfirmed. The system uses the integrated Iris Xe GPU running at 1.4 GHz for graphics.

The mini PC comes with an 8-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1080p resolution. The screen specifications are also unknown; however, we assume it's a regular 60 Hz with no adaptive syncing technology.

GPD's graphic has a few notes about modularity, but it doesn't share any additional details, so we'll have to wait for an official release to learn more. In addition, we have to wait for the official announcement to learn about pricing and availability. Stay tuned.