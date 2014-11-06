Trending

Oppo U3 Benchmarks Unveil Mediatek's New ARMv8 Processor

By

Earlier this year, Mediatek announced one of its first ARMv8-based SoCs, the MT6752, that also has integrated LTE. The Oppo U3 seems to be one of the first devices to use it, as seen on the GFXBench website.

The benchmark unveils a MT6752 SoC that comes with powerful Mali-T760 GPU (same as in the Galaxy Note 4) and a CPU that has eight Cortex A53 cores. Apparently all eight are clocked at 1.7 GHz, unlike Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 615 which only has four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.5 GHz and four at 1.0 GHz. It’s unlikely, though, that Mediatek’s cores can all be powered up at 1.7GHz at the same time, or for extended periods of time.

The MT6752 is also a chip that comes with integrated LTE, representing an even bigger danger to Qualcomm, which has historically dominated the mobile LTE market thanks to its integrated LTE chips. While Qualcomm has integrated LTE into its chips using a top-to-bottom approach, Mediatek seems to be doing it in reverse, releasing chips that are increasingly more high-end and have LTE.

Although the MT6752 is certainly an ARMv8/64-bit chip, the benchmarks shows it as "ARMv7". This is probably because the device is still running in the 32-bit mode. Plus, right now it’s uncertain if the Oppo U3 will even arrive with the 64-bit-enabled Android 5.0, or if it will keep the OS it’s currently being tested on: Android 4.4.4.

The Oppo U3 will also come with 2 GB of RAM, a 4.6” screen with 1080p resolution, a 12 MP camera on the back capable of 4k video recording, and a 4.7 MP front-facing camera that’s capable of 1080p video recording. Availability is unknown, but it should be announced in the next couple of month.

Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • gggplaya 06 November 2014 17:01
    I think power consumption is important and should be a large factor in buying decision. Giving a monster 8 cores @ 1.7ghz is fine and all, but if i can only go 5 hours on a charge, i'd be pissed.
    Reply
  • Gelid03 06 November 2014 20:02
    Exactly. I'd gladly take a dual core with 1GB RAM if it managed 2 days on battery with moderate use
    Reply
  • somebodyspecial 07 November 2014 10:38
    "The benchmark unveils a MT6752 SoC that comes with powerful Mali-T760 GPU"
    ROFL.

    https://gfxbench.com/compare.jsp?benchmark=gfx30&D1=Oppo+U3&os1=Android&api1=gl&D2=Google+Nexus+9&cols=2

    Nexus 9 30.7fps, vs. 5.8gps in manhattan offscreen? I don't get how you call this powerful graphics...LOL. This chip is about 4-5x slower than K1. TrexHD offscreen 58 to 15fps for this chip. Again, this chip sucks. No thanks. K1 please. ;) But I'll wait for 20nm version or M1 (whatever, must be 20nm/NV currently as I want to game on it).

    Maybe MT6795 will be better (it runs 2.2ghz etc), but I still want NV for gaming on android and streaming of PC gpu to TV when I update to 20nm maxwell soon.
    Reply
  • ericburnby 07 November 2014 14:24
    A53? Lame. Even the much faster A57 is still behind the A7 from last year.

    Why don't they concentrate on making faster cores instead of just throwing more cores and cranking the clock speed?
    Reply
  • hannibal 07 November 2014 17:11
    More cores sounds good... to some customers in anyway. But yeah, more powerful cores should be better at this moment, but the situation is not so "bad" as in desktop, where single core performance is all that counts in in most cases.
    Reply
  • EasyLover 07 November 2014 17:52
    I would like to see such powerful mob with minimum 1440p res not 1080p.
    Reply
  • bit_user 17 November 2014 05:31
    I wish Oppo would stick to building media players. I want a 4k blu-ray player that supports HDMI 2.0. And it should be fast. The BDP-93 I have was one of the fastest in its day and it's still pretty painful to use. The current BDP-103 is just a BDP-93 with a 4k scaler bolted on (but still only HDMI 1.3, and no support for xvYCC color).
    Reply