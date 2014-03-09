Trending

Reeven Builds a New Low-Profile CPU Cooler

By

Reeven's new CPU cooler is low profile and has a fan with many blades.

Reeven has announced its new Steropes RC-1206 CPU cooler, which is a low-profile cooler.

The cooler is built using a C-style design. Heat is brought to the aluminum fin array through five nickel-plated copper heat pipes that draw the heat from an aluminum base, which also has a handful of fins for just a little extra heat dissipation.

Airflow is taken care of by a 12 mm thin 120 mm PWM-controlled fan, which can spin at speeds between 500 and 2000 RPM. At these speeds, it'll push between 12.13 CFM to 45.47 CFM of air, while making between 9.31 dBA and 33.67 dBA of noise, respectively.

In its entirety, the cooler measures 125 x 129 x 60 mm, and weighs 470 grams.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nukemaster 09 March 2014 05:17
    That fan looks an awful lot like the ones Scythe sells.http://www.scythe-eu.com/en/products/fans/slip-stream-120-mm-slim.html
    Reply
  • patrick47018 09 March 2014 06:11
    Review or GTFO, thanks.
    Reply
  • Haravikk 09 March 2014 12:35
    Personally I'd still rather go for the 15mm thick Ultra Sleek Vortex 14, which may even fit since it has 120mm mounting holes though I'm not sure about those pins on the cooler; but it pushes the same (possibly more) air at up to 1000rpm and just over 20dBA (they claim 18dBA but I'm not so sure). I dunno, saving an extra 3mm is fine, but it doesn't seem a very impressive cooler.
    Reply
  • squirrelboy 09 March 2014 13:10
    Why cubic feet per minute?The whole article uses normal, logical units but suddenly there is CFM
    Reply
  • brandonjclark 09 March 2014 16:34
    And for what sockets?
    Reply
  • bemused_fred 09 March 2014 22:20
    And for what sockets?
    Probably quite a few. Most CPU coolers these days tend to accommodate most, if not all, of the AM, FM, and LGA CPU sockets (even 1366 and 2011, although it's probably not recommended...)
    Reply
  • rwinches 10 March 2014 08:35
    The cooler supports most modern CPU socket types, including Intel LGA115x, AMD AM3+, and FM2+. Via TechPowerUP link above.
    Reply