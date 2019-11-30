Save $40 on EVGA 280mm All-In-One RGB Cooler, Another $20 after Mail-in Rebate

(Image credit: Newegg)

If you need a beefy new 280mm closed-loop cooler, the EVGA dual 140mm AIO is on sale for Black Friday and just might fit the bill. This cooler usually retails for $139, but Newegg knocks off $40 right off the bat. Fill out the mail-in rebate form, and soon enough you'll save another $20, bringing your total down to $79.99.

Today's CPUs are becoming faster and hotter as Intel and AMD trade blows in the newly reinvigorated processor market, and that means you'll need beefy cooling for the latest silicon. In fact, AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X requires a 280mm as the entry-level cooling solution, but that same level of cooling is also sufficient for the beastly Threadripper 3970X.

The EVGA CLC 280mm AIO cooler: was $139, now $79.99 after MI R @ Newegg

This nice-looking cooler comes with two 140mm fans to help cool your latest kit, and RGB to make sure it looks good doing it. View Deal

If you're on the hunt for a nice 280mm closed-loop cooler with some added bling, this might just be the cooler for you. The cooler comes with mounting hardware for both AMD and Intel sockets and has a copper base plate to wick out as much heat from your precious silicon as possible.

The cooler also comes with EVGA's management software, which includes RGB control and lets you control fan/pump speed curves, set profiles, and persist settings to the firmware of the cooler. The two 140mm fans also come with Teflon nano bearings that EVGA says will increase the lifespan of your kit.

While this is a nice-looking cooler, it might not be the kit for you. If you need more cooling, or less, or even just something with a little less bling, be sure to head over to our Best CPU Coolers 2019 article for a quick guide to the best coolers on the market.