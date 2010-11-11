Trending

Taiwanese Idol, Linda Liao, Wins SC2 Battle

Linda "Pikachu" Liao places 1st in Electronic Sports League Female SCII Cup, and looks darn good while doing it

This isn't exactly the person you would expect to be a Rank #1 Diamond Player in Asia, but Linda Liao, aka "Pikachu", has dominated gamers worldwide. This woman does it all, modeling, acting, singing, and pwning noobs. What more can us guys ask for?

This Sunday concluded ESL's second female starcraft II tournament, crowning Liao champion. Among the competitors were 31 skilled girls from all over the world. Because of the success and response from the community, ESL is having another tournament which is expected to be even bigger and more competitive than the first two. Liao also promised ESL that she would come back and play in their cup again so she might be participating in the third tournament as well.

Check out the video below: (Head over to ESL for the translation)

  • jmchien 11 November 2010 07:18
    nice =)
    Reply
  • 11 November 2010 07:28
    Hot game girl with lots of money. The girl of my dream. drool
    Reply
  • 1ni3shi 11 November 2010 07:38
    WTB
    Reply
  • schmich 11 November 2010 07:42
    Alright guys, it's time to play lots of SC2 to become really good so that we have a chance to meet her!
    Reply
  • elbarto1977 11 November 2010 07:44
    I'm in love
    Reply
  • 11 November 2010 07:49
    I wonder how many guys are going to fap off to this
    Reply
  • Bluescreendeath 11 November 2010 08:11
    Woah...
    Reply
  • BWMerlin 11 November 2010 08:16
    Shame she is a mac user :P
    Reply
  • ttt222 11 November 2010 08:17
    "If only she was my girlfriend................
    she doesn't have to speak english, cause I know chinese :D"

    Yea, she speaks English. She went to college in UK
    Reply
  • Bluescreendeath 11 November 2010 08:19
    greghomeIf only she was my girlfriend................she doesn't have to speak english, cause I know chineseYou mean Mandarin? Chinese is a writing system.
    Reply