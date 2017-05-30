A Look At Super Flower’s Upcoming SFX-L PSU



Here at Computex 2017, Super Flower appeared to focus its efforts on an SFX-L PSU that will probably debut at the end of the year.

This is a fully modular platform that will most likely be released in two versions with 550W and 650W capacities. We noticed that it has a switch for toggling on/off the semi-passive mode, during which the fan doesn’t spin under light loads. According to Super Flower, this platform will carry an 80 PLUS Gold certification. We don’t yet know if it will also be tested by Cybenetics for the ETA and LAMBDA certifications.

Super Flower revealed during Computex 2015 that its engineers were working on a digital platform. Naturally, we were curious to find out in what phase the platform currently is, so we could figure out if the project is moving forward. The company’s response: At the moment, all Super Flower engineers are working on this new SFX-L platform, which shows how important the SFX-L market is to Super Flower. (Or EVGA, which desperately needs to add an SFX-L unit to its portfolio of PSU products to stay up to speed with Corsair and SilverStone.)