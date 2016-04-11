Synaptics' ClearView Display Driver IC Promises 4mm Screen Bezels And More (Updated)

In our monitor reviews, we focus a lot on panel parts and associated technology, but there are more components that go into the manufacture of a display than just the LCD. One item that can set screens apart from one another is the display driver integrated circuit. It contains firmware that determines things like bit depth, brightness and contrast, and even how wide the bezel can be.

Narrow-bezel designs are nothing new, but we’ve seen a gradual shrinking of widths from the one inch-plus frames seen just a few years ago. Today, Synaptics Inc., a major developer of human interface solutions, is unveiling a new display driver IC that enables screen borders as small as four millimeters. The ClearView R63353 brings a host of new features to smaller products like phones, tablets and watches. It can be used to create larger touchscreens, as well.

The DDIC takes the form of a small flexible board that attaches directly to the LCD panel. The above image from Synaptics shows the controller connected to a tablet-sized device.

In addition to narrow bezels, the R63353 supports contrast optimization by way of ambient light sensors, image enhancements that enable viewing under bright sunlight, 10-bit color support, white point and color management calibration, and lower power consumption.

Based on the specs, the R63353 is ideally suited for the high-end enterprise and professional display markets. Although there are software solutions available, they tie the display and computer together. Moving the screen to another system means re-calibration is necessary. When a panel’s OSD allows for precise adjustments, it can be connected to any other computer and deliver the same color precision.

By managing contrast according to ambient light levels, the R63353 can reduce power consumption. All that’s required is for the manufacturer to add a sensor to the bezel somewhere. With Synaptics’ management of color and brightness, the image sharpness and contrast will be preserved regardless of output level.

The Synaptics ClearView R63353 display driver IC is sampling now and scheduled to ship to manufacturers in the third quarter of 2016.

Update, 4/13/16, 1:25pm PT: Synaptics contacted us to clarify that the this driver is not designed for desktop devices. We have removed any reference to it as such.

