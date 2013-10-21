System76 Launching Touchscreen Notebook with Ubuntu

System76 has launched a new ultra-thin laptop packed with Canonical's Ubuntu 13.10. Called the Darter UltraThin, the device features a 14.1 inch multi touch Full HD display housed in a slim 0.9 inch thick chassis weighing around 4.60 pounds. This laptop starts at $899 USD, and can be configured here with a number of options.

According to the base specs, the Ubuntu laptop features a dual-core Intel i5-4200U processor clocked at 1.5 GHz, Intel HD 4400 Graphics, 4 GB of DDR3-1600 RAM, and a 500 GB 5400 RPM HDD. Wireless N and Bluetooth connectivity are provided by an Intel Centrino 2230 module, and the 44.6 Wh Smart Lithium-Ion battery promises over five hours of continuous use.

The laptop also features a built-in 1MP HD webcam, HDMI output, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader, and the typical headphone and microphone jacks. The Darter UltraThin also features a chiclet style keyboard, custom molded Ubuntu key and an extra-large touchpad with "smooth" two finger scrolling.

"Configure the perfect storage for you. In just 0.9 inches of space the Darter UltraThin fits a 7mm thin 2.5 inch drive and an mSATA SSD," reads the product sheet. "Store up 1.2 TB of movies, music and documents on high performance solid state drives."

Customization options include an Intel Core i7-4500U clocked up to 2.4 GHz, up to 16 GB of DDR3-1600 dual-channel memory, a range of SSDs with capacities up to 1 TB and a second drive option, depending on the first drive choice. Wireless connectivity options include a dual-band Wireless AC + Bluetooth module.

For more information about this new ultra-thin Ubuntu 13.10 touchscreen laptop, head here. System76 states that shipment will begin the week of October 28, and customers who pre-purchase the laptop will be charged only $5 for ground shipping in the U.S. now through October 28.