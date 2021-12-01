TeamGroup, Asus Team up for T-Force DDR5 Gaming Memory

TeamGroup has announced a new DDR5 T-Force branded memory kit that will be made in collaboration with Asus, called the T-Force Delta TUF Gaming Alliance RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory. According to TeamGroup, this will be a 32GB dual-channel kit with a maximum memory frequency of 6000MHz.

The aesthetics of this kit are very reminiscent of TeamGroup's other Delta-branded DDR4 and DDR5 kits, with sharp triangle-like shapes everywhere and an angled RGB bar at the top. The only differences with this new kit are its orange accents and a "TUF Gaming Alliance" badge at the bottom right of the memory stick. The RGB lighting effects are controllable from Asus's own Aura RGB software.

Besides looks, this new kit also has some added usefulness that sets it apart from other TeamGroup DDR5 modules. The company promises full support with future DDR5 motherboards as samples have already been sent to Asus for testing purposes. This means we can expect future 600 series chipset motherboards and future AMD motherboards from Asus to automatically support this DDR5 memory kit right out of the box -- also known as QVL support.

Pricing and availability have not been mentioned by either company, but with how expensive and rare DDR5 is, now don't get your hopes up about buying one of these kits very soon. We suspect that wider availability of this kit (and DDR5 in general for that matter) will happen sometime in early 2022.

This won't be the last product collaboration between Asus and TeamGroup. TeamGroup has also announced that a future co-branded T-Force Cardea TUF Gaming Alliance Z440 PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD is also on its way, and to expect more products from the two companies in the future.