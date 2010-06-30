Trending

TRON's Razer Backlit Keyboard Detachable 10-key

If only these would come with the burger and fries.

TRON is coming back to the theatres this holiday season with the new entry, TRON: Legacy. The trailers thus far look pretty great, especially for those who are fans of IMAX 3D movies (like I am).

As with any big movie, there's bound to be merchandising. Often the movie merchandising amounts to some action figures and a Happy Meal, but for TRON: Legacy, there may be some useful things in store.

Disney Consumer Products (DCP) has enlisted the help of Razer to make a keyboard and mouse set to go along with the movie. The new TRON: Legacy gaming peripherals from Razer include: an ergonomic gaming mouse incorporating Razer's 5600dpi 3.5g gaming grade sensor, a gaming keyboard with programmable keys and macro capabilities as well as a detachable keypad, and a high precision mouse mat - all designed to create the ultimate gaming experience featuring highly detailed finishes and lighting effects. The product line will range in price from SRP $79-139.

From an aesthetic standpoint, both pieces of hardware look great, but we're big fans of the backlit and detachable keyboard. For those who want to conserve desk space or simply have the mouse closer to home row, but have the option to switch back to arrow keys and the number pad, this is a perfect solution.

These products will hit stores in October, while the movie will arrive on December 17.

  • Device Unknown 30 June 2010 17:15
    I imagine quite a few of us grew up with the original Tron movie and can appreciate both the sequel and the nifty devices that are coming from it. I can't wait to see the movie and would definitely own this set of hardware!
  • back_by_demand 30 June 2010 17:18
    DCP = OCP ??? You have 20 seconds to comply?

    That is one fine looking kb/m
  • maigo 30 June 2010 17:33
    I guess if you're going to a lan party you might not want your num pad, but I don't see it
  • decepticon 30 June 2010 18:01
    They both look very nice. Being a huge fan of TRON since childhood, I can NOT wait for the movie to come out. I can still recite each line from the original movie...yes, I am a geek. Although the game will more than likely just be a marketing tool...I can't wait for that as well.

    And it's MCP...not DCP....sorry. ;)
  • kelemvor4 30 June 2010 18:13
    It looks great, but wired = fail.
  • back_by_demand 30 June 2010 18:25
    kelemvor4It looks great, but wired = fail.Despite all the best gaming mice being wired to combat wireless latency issues
    Comment = fail
  • anamaniac 30 June 2010 19:24
    The only reason why I hate a RAZER keyboard is because the only other thing in stock at my local shop was some Logitech with a ridiculous amount of buttons.

    I like plain, non-backlight keyboards were the only extra keys are for volume/mute. :)
  • icepick314 30 June 2010 19:33
    I think I just came looking at that keyboard!!!

    it's too sexy to pass up!!!!!
  • nebun 30 June 2010 19:34
    ok, it looks a lot like the sidewinder keyboard from Microsoft but with a smaller palm rest. i will take the Microsoft keyboard any day.
  • jsm6746 30 June 2010 19:52
    your two pictures of the keyboard don't match... the first pic has the cutoff to the left of the arrow keys, while the second has it to the right...

    the num pad i could live with being detached, but i use the keys above the arrow keys 'a lot'...
