Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16278

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16278 is now available to Fast ring members of the Windows Insider Program. Microsoft said this release, like the build pushed to Insiders last week, is focused mostly on stability improvements to prepare the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update for its debut.

We still don't have an official release date for the Fall Creators Update, which was announced at the Build developer conference in May. But with the focus on polishing these preview builds instead of using them to test new features, chances are good that it will arrive sooner than later.

Preview Build 16278's bug fixes are quite varied. Microsoft said it solved problems with printing from 31-bit apps on 64-bit versions of Windows 10, with fonts becoming unusable or disappearing from the Fonts folder, and with apps crashing if you tried to log in to them with Facebook.

Particular attention was paid to Microsoft Edge. Here's the smorgasbord of fixes made to the browser, per Microsoft's blog post:

We fixed an issue where Microsoft Edge would crash after choosing to pin certain websites to Start.We fixed an issue where a tab in Microsoft Edge could get in a state where it displayed a tab preview thumbnail even though your mouse wasn’t hovering over the tab.We fixed an issue in Microsoft Edge for certain websites where after watching an embedded video full screen then using Esc to return to the page would result in the video controller no longer being visible.We fixed an issue in Microsoft Edge where pasting an image to Imgur.com from your clipboard wouldn’t work.

One change stands out because it removes a feature—the ability to take HDR screenshots via the Xbox app—instead of fixing it. Microsoft said it has a "plan to re-introduce this feature again in the future," but for now your in-game photos will be a little less vibrant than they could've been.

Preview Build 16278 is available now. Microsoft said it plans to release new builds at a faster pace as it prepares for the Fall Creators Update, so if you're part of the Windows Insider Program's Fast ring, don't be surprised if you're bombarded with updates in the coming weeks.