Windows 11 Task Manager Revamp Spotted in Insider Preview 22538

Microsoft is getting ready to roll out a revamped Task Manager for Windows 11. We know this because engineering student and Windows tinkerer Gustave Monce has uncovered the behind the scenes work from Microsoft by poking through the latest Windows 11 Insider Build 22538 for the Dev Channel.

You won't find references to the new Task Manager in the Windows dev blog l. However, FireCube Studios have shared a pretty selection of screenshots based on Monce's detective work. Before you try and uncover these behind the scenes developments yourself, it is important to note that Monce says "everything is broken" functionally. This explains why some hidden files might be in the latest build but the functionality isn't there yet for Windows Insiders.

Image 1 of 2 Windows 11 processes view - dark mode (Image credit: FireCube) Compare process views Image 2 of 2 Windows 10 processes view (Image credit: Future)

The changes delivered to the Task Manager UI in Windows 11 look like they will be wide-ranging. They match the Windows 11 aesthetic with as Microsoft's Fluent Design as well as the very welcome introduction of light and dark theme support.

Image 1 of 2 Windows 11 performance view - light mode (Image credit: FireCube) Image 2 of 2 Windows 10 performance view (Image credit: Future) Compare performance views

Other key changes to the upcoming Windows 11 Task Manager are stylizations such as rounded corners and a more minimal design with more white space.



Have a look at the screenshots from FireCube 'MINIBT-N893ED6' vs some Windows 10 (light color) screenshots we just captured and decide for yourself whether or not the new design (which might not yet be final) is an improvement.

Other Recent Windows 11 UI Changes

In recent weeks there have been a new other minor changes delivered to Windows 11: The volume slider control UI has been updated to one you can tweak on screen using mouse, touchpad or touch, Windows Notepad has been updated with a dark mode and more, and there is a new Windows Media Player app in testing.

At some point all these feature and UI updates, along with functional refinements and bug squashing activity, will add up to a compelling OS update – hopefully before Windows 10 hits EOL in 2025.