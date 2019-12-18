Microsoft Promises Fix for Windows File Explorer Not Responding

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Microsoft's released numerous bug-ridden updates to Windows 10 in recent months. But it looks like the company's working on fixing at least some of those problems, specifically those affecting the File Explorer, as Windows Latest discovered today.

The problems with File Explorer are twofold. First, many users have reported that the search bar can freeze for long periods of time. Second, a recent update prevents users from right-clicking in the search bar.

Microsoft has updated a blog post to say that it "fixed an issue where you could get into a state where it wasn’t possible to set focus to File Explorer’s search box in order to type your query" to address the first problem.

A more recent blog post said Microsoft "updated the new File Explorer search experience to enable you to remove previous searches via an option if you right click the entry in the dropdown," too, which implies that right-clicking will also work again.

Both of those fixes were made available in preview builds released to members of the Windows Insider Program. It's not clear when they'll be released publicly; Windows 10 November 2019 Update users will simply have to wait for more information.