Microsoft Promises Fix for Windows File Explorer Not Responding

Windows Insider Program members have already seen fixes issued.

Microsoft's released numerous bug-ridden updates to Windows 10 in recent months. But it looks like the company's working on fixing at least some of those problems, specifically those affecting the File Explorer, as Windows Latest discovered today.

The problems with File Explorer are twofold. First, many users have reported that the search bar can freeze for long periods of time. Second, a recent update prevents users from right-clicking in the search bar.

Microsoft has updated a blog post to say that it "fixed an issue where you could get into a state where it wasn’t possible to set focus to File Explorer’s search box in order to type your query" to address the first problem.

A more recent blog post said Microsoft "updated the new File Explorer search experience to enable you to remove previous searches via an option if you right click the entry in the dropdown," too, which implies that right-clicking will also work again.

Both of those fixes were made available in preview builds released to members of the Windows Insider Program. It's not clear when they'll be released publicly; Windows 10 November 2019 Update users will simply have to wait for more information.

  • gdmaclew 18 December 2019 22:15
    Why does Microsoft insist on messing with things that are working?
    They won't get many converts from Windows 7 "holdouts" with these kinds of shenanigans, including me (for full-time OS) I run both- Win10 for testing only at this point.
  • maestro0428 18 December 2019 23:15
    Updates fixed my file explorer issue. I agree though, why change what works? Seems like every time they bring an update, were all guinea pigs. I still won't run 7 anymore, that system is just too outdated and when properly configured, Windows 10 is better.
  • hotaru251 19 December 2019 10:39
    I like Windows and I like MS, but forced updates should never be a thing :|
  • patrick47018 19 December 2019 11:08
    If File Explorer is locking up try clearing Quick Access.
