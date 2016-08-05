Did XFX Really Build Seven RX 470 RS Graphics Cards?

Like most other graphics card manufacturers, XFX redesigned its feature set for the new AMD RX series cards, and it applied this new kit to its RX 470 lineup, too. For this launch, the company built the Radeon RX 470 RS, which is a card that will actually come in a grand total of seven flavors.

It must be noted that these seven cards are largely identical, with the only differences being their clock speeds. Even more intriguing, some appear to have identical clock speeds, but they're still different SKUs, nonetheless. XFX opted not to build an 8 GB variant.

As far as these clocks go, however, we have to hand it to XFX for laying down the highest ones we’ve seen on an RX 470 spec sheet: 1,280 MHz. Of course, whether the cards will actually reach these clocks in practice is another question (our review showed that the Strix RX 470 from Asus had trouble due to 150 W power constraints). The other clock speeds that XFX’s cards carry are 1,256 MHz and 1,226 MHz, both still a little north of the reference 1,206 MHz specification.

The RS design means that XFX’s RX 470s come with a new cooler and backplate. The new cooler includes two detachable fans that make for easy cleaning and repairs, but XFX added another twist: It also offers higher-performance fans or fans with LED lighting as upgrade options. XFX made no mention of RGB lighting, though--a feature we've seen on every other RX 470 so far.

There's no word on pricing or availability just yet, but as with all of these custom RX 470 cards, you can expect them to hit shelves over the coming weeks with prices just a tad higher than AMD’s $179 recommendation.