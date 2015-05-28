Zotac Teases Titan X ArcticStorm With Water And Air Cooling

Just days before Computex, the folks over at Zotac are already revealing a handful of new products. Beyond a bunch of new Mini-PCs, Zotac is also revealing the GTX Titan X ArcticStorm, a graphics card with hybrid cooling.

Typically, GPUs are either fully air-cooled or fully liquid-cooled. There are a couple of exceptions to this rule, with examples being the Radeon R9 295X2, and Asus' Poseidon cards, which come with both air and water cooling. In AMD's case, the graphics card needs both, but in Asus' case, you can get away with using one or the other, or both combined.

For the GTX Titan X ArcticStorm, the same applies as for the Asus' card. The cooler on it looks much like some of its "AMP!" edition graphics cards because it comes with three 90 mm fans. Additionally, you can opt to connect the graphics card to your water loop through the 10 mm threading; the water will then flow through the copper water block. The card also comes with a backplate, which adds some extra shine and cools the memory on the backside of the GPU.

The GPU board is clocked at 1026 MHz base, with a typical GPU Boost 2.0 frequency of 1114 MHz. Of course, with the right cooling (which this card surely has), you'll be able to clock it beyond these frequencies. The memory sits at the reference 7.0 GHz, but you'll be able to play with that a bit, too.

Aside from the hybrid cooler, what's also interesting about this card is that it even comes with an aftermarket cooler. Nvidia typically restricts AIBs from altering the standard PCB design and cooling solution on its Titan-series of cards; however, it appears that Nvidia may have loosened up with the cooling requirements for the Titan X. Based on a quick peek, the PCB appears to still feature a reference design, so nothing has changed there.

Sadly, we have no idea when this card will be available and what it will cost. All we know is that Zotac will be showing it off at Computex in a couple of days.

