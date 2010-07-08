Bang For Your Buck: Four 500 W Power Supplies Reviewed

SilverStone Strider SST-ST50F-230: Measurements
Efficiency in accordance with the 80 PLUS specification:
Efficiency under different load profiles:
As expected, the SilverStone Strider didn't quite keep up with the 80 PLUS-certified products in these tests. The power supply completed the relevant measurements with energy efficiency values of at least 80% and maintained this number down to the comparatively low load of 85 W. When the load dropped further, efficiency nose-dived. At 25 W, the power supply only managed a weak 62 percent. The SilverStone Strider completed the tests to verify the inrush current, the behavior at overload, short circuit, and power outages without abnormalities.
The Strider is an unspectacular, but reliable power supply at a very reasonable price. It's suitable for budget-conscious PC users who are not dependent on 115 V support or particularly concerned about efficiency under low loads.
anyway I did not notice voltage stability measurements and a "hot box" test.
Other then that, it's a pretty quick analysis. Wish you'd open them up to actually see what components they used in their primary and secondary circuits.
I'm happy that yet another site thinks highly of the CM Silent Pro series; I'm using the M600W currently.
according to most people that i know, seasonic is the very best brand that make quality psu for the money
newegg has a Seasonic S12ii Bronze 520w for just $69.99
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817151094&cm_re=seasonic_s12ii_bronze-_-17-151-094-_-Product
and according to reviews it is the very best power supply in its price range(it even beat the Corsair HX 620w)
http://www.pcstats.com/articleview.cfm?articleid=2162&page=4
But yea very nice read, was expecting some more cheaper PSUs tbh though, the vantec ions seem to offer good price/performance, at least here in new zealand, dunno if you get them in america
in my opinion, if i am buying a 500w psu
my main concern will be efficiency
since i wont mind doing some crazy overclocking or tri-sli or quad fire over a 500w psu
also look at this very interesting result that i have found
a Core i7 920 + GTX 260 @stock under PRIME 95+ Furmark has only a maximum power consumption of 371w
http://www.xbitlabs.com/articles/cases/display/system-wattage_7.html#sect0
and in real life usage i bet you wont even get close to that power consumption even when overclocked :)
With that aside, in my opinion finding a value PSU is about weighing price and quality. Although the Pro87+ was a monster when it came to efficiency, it was still said to be available for around $140. First, that's a bit much for a budget/midrange PSU and secondly, I couldn't find that particular PSU anywhere online. I found the 600W variant on newegg for around the same price...but it's not the same PSU.
Pretty much the same goes for the other PSU's. I couldn't find them at any reputable online dealers (newegg, tigerdirect, zipzoomfly, etc.). And I do realize that it takes much time to do a review like this, but it seems like some of the more popular brands have been left out. Even if they don't have an 80plus "Gold" PSU at or around the 500W level. At least then you'd have a baseline for a so called normal efficiency power supply.
I did a lot of research when I purchased mine a couple of years ago when I last built a ground up system. I settled on a corsair VX550 and have been thoroughly impressed with how it's handled my moderate gaming system. Now this is a personal preference, but I've been so pleased with it, I doubt if I will go to another PSU label. But anyway, that's my $0.02.