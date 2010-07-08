Bang For Your Buck: Four 500 W Power Supplies Reviewed

SilverStone Strider SST-ST50F-230: Measurements

Efficiency in accordance with the 80 PLUS specification:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

As expected, the SilverStone Strider didn't quite keep up with the 80 PLUS-certified products in these tests. The power supply completed the relevant measurements with energy efficiency values of at least 80% and maintained this number down to the comparatively low load of 85 W. When the load dropped further, efficiency nose-dived. At 25 W, the power supply only managed a weak 62 percent. The SilverStone Strider completed the tests to verify the inrush current, the behavior at overload, short circuit, and power outages without abnormalities.

The Strider is an unspectacular, but reliable power supply at a very reasonable price. It's suitable for budget-conscious PC users who are not dependent on 115 V support or particularly concerned about efficiency under low loads.