Asus Prime X299-Deluxe Motherboard Review

ASUS Prime X299-Deluxe deals ASUS Prime Intel Core-X Prime... Laptops Direct £436.97 View ASUS Prime X299-Deluxe II... Amazon Prime £439.99 View PRIME X299-DELUXE II S2066... Amazon Prime £446.99 View

How We Test

Since the Prime X299-Deluxe was tested at the same time as MSI's sample, it gets the same extra hardware for today's comparison. The Core i7-7800X becomes the extra CPU for validating proper CPU scaling and will take a back seat to the more power hungry Core i9-7900X in future tests. The legacy platform, Asus's own Rampage V Extreme/U3.1 with Core i7-6950X, sets the baseline.

Test Hardware

Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Software OS Windows 10 64-bit Graphics GeForce Game Ready 382.53

Due to the tremendous heat of modern six and ten-core processors, I was forced to upgrade from my previous Big Air cooler to our award-winning Fractal Design S24 liquid system. We could call that “putting our money where our words went.”

I needed something to hold the cooler and that would point air towards the hot voltage regulators of each motherboard, yet I wasn’t prepared to cut open the restrictive fan grills of our previous Lian-Li platform. I found what I needed in an old review sample of Cooler Master’s HAF-XB.

Comparison Products

Asus Rampage V Extreme View Site

MSI X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC View Site

Benchmark Suite

Benchmark Settings Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613 Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0 Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21 CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4k Random Read, 4k Random Write 128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMO OpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8 Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing Application Tests and Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19 GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68a BMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02 THG-Workload (7.6 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144 PCMark driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64 PCMark driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64 PCMark driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit) PCMark driven routine Game Tests and Settings Ashes of Singularity Version 1.31.21360, DirectX 12, GPU-Focused High Preset Crazy Preset F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain Medium Preset Ultra High Preset Metro Last Light Redux Version 3.00 64-bit High Quality Very High Quality The Talos Principle Version 267252, 64-Bit, DirectX11 High Preset, Max Render 1920x1080 Ultra Preset, Max Render 1920x1080



MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard



MORE: All Motherboard Content