Best Gaming Monitors 2020: Budget, 144Hz and More

The gaming monitor arena keeps expanding with new vendors, models and features. Yes, it's an exciting time to be a PC gamer, but it also means that picking the best gaming monitor for your rig is more complicated than ever. The options are overwhelming, from screen-smoothing technologies (Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync), to visually stunning refresh rates that are set to climb to a mind-blowing 360 Hz. For pixel addicts, there are 4K screens that are as hard on the bank account as they are on graphics cards. Anyone else feeling like a kid in a toy store told to only "pick one"?

But we're not even done yet. When seeking the best gaming monitor, there are also different panel types vying for your eyeballs — IPS, TN, VA and even OLED — which each have their own pros and cons. Of course, you can't forget about screen size and aspect ratio, which affect your views, desk space and, again, bank account. And we haven't even gotten to bonuses like speakers, RGB or port selection (for the latter, check out our gaming analysis on DisplayPort vs. HDMI). How's a PC gamer to choose?

For a deep dive into how to pick the best monitor--gaming or otherwise--check out out PC Monitor Buying Guide. For those only interested in 4K displays (lucky you), visit our Best 4K Gaming Monitors page for our top picks.

Below is a list of the best gaming monitors out right now, based on our own testing.

Quick Shopping Tips

When trying to buy the best gaming monitor for your PC, consider the following:

G-Sync or FreeSync? G-Sync only works with PCs with Nvidia graphics cards, while FreeSync only works with systems using AMD ones. FreeSync monitors tend to be cheaper, but performance is comparable. For a detailed comparison of the two technologies’ performance, see our Nvidia G-Sync vs. AMD FreeSync comparison article.

For image quality, TN < IPS < VA. Generally speaking. Typically, TN monitors are the fastest but cheapest, due to weaker viewing angles. IPS displays have slightly slower response times but better color than VA monitors. The best gaming monitors for contrast are VA, but VA also has slower response times.

Refresh rates: bigger is better. This tells you the number of times your monitor updates with new information per second — stated in hertz (Hz) — and, therefore, how many frames per second (fps) the monitor can display. Bigger numbers equal smoother images. Refresh rate is especially important for gamers, so you’ll want to shoot for a monitor with at least 75 Hz (most gaming monitors offer at least 144 Hz), combined with the lowest response time you can find.

Best gaming monitors at a glance:

1. Dell S3220DGF

2. Acer Nitro XV273K

3. MSI Optix G27C4

4. ViewSonic Elite XG350R-C

5. Aorus CV27Q

6. Razer Raptor 27

7. Aorus FI27Q

8. Samsung 27-inch CRG5

9. Acer Predator CG437K

Best Gaming Monitors 2020

The Dell S3220DGF is the best gaming monitor for most because it balances price and performance. (Image credit: Dell)

Best Gaming Monitor

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 32 inches, 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 @ 165 Hz | Panel Type: VA / W-LED, edge array | Refresh Rate: 165 Hz | Response Time (GTG): 4ms

High contrast and brightness

165Hz refresh rate

Color-accurate

Nice build quality

No sRGB mode

No gamma presets

The Dell S3220DGF is the best gaming monitor for most. For starters, it boasts a fast refresh rate, low response time plus FreeSync 2 HDR for fighting screen tearing with both standard and HDR content. On top of that, this 32-inch monitor offers plenty of vertical screen real estate without the need for scrolling and 1440p resolution, the current sweet spot between image quality and gaming performance. Its 1800R curve also lends well to immersion, and in addition to gaming, we found that this is also a great monitor for general productivity and anything in between.

Our testing proved the display has low input lag and quick panel response for competitive gamers, and we even got G-Sync Compatibility to work on it, despite it not being certified to do so. This is a fantastic monitor for those with mid to high-budget gaming PCs. At $380 at the time of writing, you’re also getting the appreciated bang for your buck.

Read: Dell S3220DGF review

The Acer Nitro XV273K is the best gaming monitor for those seeking 4K. (Image credit: Acer)

Best 4K Gaming Monitor

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 27 inches, 16:9 | Resolution: 4K @ 144 Hz | Panel Type: IPS | Refresh Rate: 144 Hz | Response Time (GTG): 4ms

Super bright at over 500 nits

Accurate DCI-P3 color gamut

144Hz refresh rate

Solid build

No dynamic contrast means HDR only looks slightly better than SDR

Inaccurate white point in sRGB mode

The Acer Nitro XV273K is the best gaming monitor if you want the sharp detail of 4K resolution. FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility mean you can use Adaptive-Sync with both AMD or Nvidia graphics cards to fight screen tears. In our testing, it kept up with its 144 Hz rivals with just slightly more input lag, which only the most keen competitive players would notice.

Image quality looks great with the Nitro’s high pixel density, 163 pixels per inch (ppi), and the extra boost of color from its native DCI-P3 color space adds to the monitor's fantastic image depth. HDR content won't look as good as on a display with a full-array local dimming (FALD) backlight dimming, like the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ or Acer Predator X27 . But it’s also significantly cheaper than those aforementioned displays. For more 4K recommendations, see our Best 4K Gaming Monitors breakdown.

Read: Acer Nitro XV273K review

The MSI Optix G27C4 is is the best gaming monitor for gamers on a budget. (Image credit: MSI)

Best Budget Gaming Monitor

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 27 inches, 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel Type: VA | Refresh Rate: 165 Hz | Response Time (GTG): 1ms

Excellent contrast and richly saturated color

FreeSynch and can run G-Sync unofficially

165Hz refresh rate and blur reduction

No speakers or USB ports

No sRGB or standard gamma options

Not very bright

The MSI Optix G27C4 (available here) is the best budget gaming monitor in the 27-inch form factor due to its balance of value and performance. In our testing, it proved just 1ms slower than the 27-inch, 1080p Aorus CV27F at 165 Hz in terms of response time and didn’t fall too far behind rivals in our input lag test.

You’ll notice that this monitor is 1080p. If you’re looker for sharper resolution, the 1440p MSI Optix MAG271CQR is the best budget gaming monitor in the 27-inch category for you. It slightly edged out the Optix G27C4 in our gaming tests, but it’s pricier ($380 at the time of writing). The Optix G27C4 is also specced for a max brightness of just 250 nits instead of our preferred 300 nits.

But with high contrast (3,000:1) and vibrant color from its native DCI-P3 color gamut and VA panel, the Optix G27C4 delivers lush, vivacious color that surpasses accuracy but pops. While pixel density could be better for productivity (81.6ppi when we prefer around 110ppi), its gaming performance makes it truly one of the best gaming monitors for players searching in the 27-inch size.

Read: MSI Optix G27C4 review

The ViewSonic Elite XG350R-C is the best gaming monitor for a curved experience. (Image credit: ViewSonic)

Best Curved Gaming Monitor

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 35 inches, 16:9 | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 | Panel Type: VA | Refresh Rate: 100 Hz | Response Time (GTG): 3ms

Excellent contrast and accurate color

Fast response from 100 Hz refresh rate

Good build quality

Loud speakers

No additional contrast in HDR mode

No extended color

If you want a curved display, the 35-inch ViewSonic Elite XG350R-C is the best gaming monitor for your rig. Its tight 1800mm curve radius immersed us in beautiful image quality during our testing. The display's high resolution made it easy to sit close to it and have our peripheral vision filled with games, movies or work. The display's vivid and accurate color made textures pop and skin tones look natural. Everything just looked more realistic, and gameplay was smooth with swift response and no artifacts.



If you want HDR content to look noticeably different from standard media (or to use HDR with Adaptive-Sync), you'll have to look elsewhere. But the Elite XG350R-C is less expensive than many other 35-inch ultra-wides, including ones with fewer features. And the RGB on the back doesn't hurt either.

Read: ViewSonic Elite XG350R-C review

The Aorus CV27Q is the best gaming monitor for 1440p resolution. (Image credit: Aorus)

Best 1440p Gaming Monitor

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 27 inches, 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 X 1440 | Panel Type: VA | Refresh Rate: 165 Hz | Response Time (GTG): 1ms

Contrast

Color accuracy

Speed and responsiveness

FreeSync & G-Sync (unofficially) with HDR

Inaccurate sRGB mode

No image controls for HDR

Gigabyte’s Aorus CV27Q is the best gaming monitor for high-speed performance at 1440p. It shined in our input lag and response time tests when pitted against 144 Hz rivals. Sure, you could get slightly better performance from the 1080p version, the Aorus CV27F , but then you wouldn’t be getting that sharper QHD resolution or higher pixel density (109ppi).

With a VA panel offering 3,000:1 contrast, image quality is no joke either. The CV27Q has a low black level that made image depth look great, particularly with HDR titles. But as far as HDR goes, this monitor only goes up to 400 nits brightness; we prefer HDR displays that hit at least 600 nits for gaming.



Bonus features include Aorus’ active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, which uses two mics on the front bezel to reduce background noise others may hear coming from your headphones (although nabbing one of the best gaming headsets would help), a 1500R curve and RGB lighting on the back. But if money is (somehow) no object, the pricey ($2,000) Acer Predator X35 is a dream come true.

Read: Aorus CV27Q review

The Razer Raptor 27 is the best 144Hz gaming monitor, boasting fantastic image quality. (Image credit: Razer)

Best 144 Hz Gaming Monitor

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 27 inches, 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 @ 144 Hz | Panel Type: IPS | Refresh Rate: 144 Hz | Response Time (GTG): 4ms

Excellent HDR contrast

Saturated color

Near-100% DCI-P3 coverage

Fantastic style and build quality

No true sRGB color mode

User must manually switch between SDR and HDR modes

The Razer Raptor 27 is the best gaming monitor for 144 Hz refresh rates. It'll make any gamer you know jealous with premium touches, like an RGB stand, flat green cables for cable management and drool-worthy build quality. Plus, HDR delivery is some of the best we’ve seen in an edge-lit panel yet.

Despite its 144 Hz refresh rate, the Raptor 27 was able to stay competitive with 165 Hz monitors in our benchmarking. There wasn't significant motion blur, but finicky, pro-level players will have to choose between dealing with it or activating the backlight strobe, which limits you to 120 Hz, reduces brightness by 40% and grays out FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility.

Read: Razer Raptor 27 review

The Aorus FI27Q is the best gaming monitor for 27-inch fans. (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Best 27-Inch Gaming Monitor

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 27 inches, 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Panel Type: IPS | Refresh Rate: 165 Hz | Response Time (GTG): 1ms

High color saturation and accuracy

Good contrast

Premium gaming performance

Good build quality

HDR doesn't bring a noticeable improvement over SDR

Cheaper rivals may offer better value

If you’re looking for the best gaming monitor at 27 inches, the Aorus FI27Q won’t disappoint. It has one of the best overdrive implementations on the market, and we saw no ghosting or motion blur with the right settings -- even without the blur reduction feature. The FI27Q goes the extra mile with a 165 Hz refresh rate, plus FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility. It also bested 144 Hz rivals and even 165 Hz ones, including the Aorus CV27Q And Dell S3220DGF on this page, in our response time test. And it held its own in our input lag test too.

With DCI-P3 being its native color space, the FI27Q packs extra color than what you’re used to on a native sRGB monitor. On regular SDR games, we enjoyed high color saturation, even if it wasn’t totally accurate. You don’t get the same contrast as you would with VA (1,000:1 contrast ratio), but black levels are better than any other IPS gaming monitor we’ve tested.

This monitor supports HDR content, but isn’t the best HDR monitor. In fact, we hardly noticed a gain over an SDR monitor. Plus, you’re likely to find rivals offering more value. But the FI27Q ultimately delivers a superb image with premium gaming capabilities.

Read: Aorus FI27Q review

The Samsung 27-inch CRG5 is the best gaming monitor for hitting 240Hz. (Image credit: Samsung)

Best 240 Hz Gaming Monitor

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 27 inches, 16:9 | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel Type: VA | Refresh Rate: 240 Hz | Response Time (GTG): 4ms

Good contrast and color accuracy

240 Hz VA panel

Superb gaming performance

No USB or speakers

For speed demons it doesn’t get better than a monitor with a 240 Hz refresh rate (we're still waiting for 360 Hz monitors from Asus and Alienware). Usually, that level of speed requires two things: settling for 1080p resolution and a TN panel. But the Samsung 27-inch CRG5 (there’s also a 24-inch CRG5 ) is the best gaming monitor in this class (available here). It's special because it manages that speed in our favorite type of LCD panel, VA. Not only does it deliver the high contrast and saturated color that makes VA popular, it’s the fastest monitor we’ve ever tested.

We encountered few flaws during testing. The biggest one in terms of image quality was an inaccurate HDMI Black Level setting. Additionally, the only form of Adaptive-Sync is G-Sync Compatibility. But besides those small caveats, our gaming experience was a record-breaking pleasure.

Read: Samsung 27-Inch CRG5 review

The Acer Predator CG437K is the best gaming monitor for big-screen fun. (Image credit: Acer)

Best Big Screen Gaming Monitor

Screen Size & Aspect Ratio: 43 inches, 16:9 | Resolution: 4K | Panel Type: VA | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz (144 Hz with overclock) | Response Time (GTG): 4ms

Perfect size for desktop gaming

Excellent contrast

No calibration needed

HDR at 1,000 nits brightness

144Hz requires two DisplayPort cables and sacrificing G-Sync Compatibility and HDR support

Expensive

For a big-screen experience, the Acer Predator CG437K is the best gaming monitor. It filled our peripheral vision (horizontally and vertically) better than an ultra-wide. You can also still fit it on a desk; the image will sit about 6 inches above your desktop -- ideal for sitting approximately 3 feet away. It also comes with a handy remote and great speakers, making it fitting for a living room.

But besides its flattering size, the CG437K’s gaming performance is on point. Its 120 Hz refresh rate is overclockable to 144 Hz, and in our tests that overclock competed well with 144 Hz displays and even the 165 Hz Dell S3220DGF above, although you won’t be able to hit that while running G-Sync Compatibility or with HDR content.

The Predator XG4376K supports HDR at the premium level of 1,000 nits max brightness without any halo effect. Of course, this monitor doesn’t come cheap, selling at $1,500 at the time of writing. But it checks a lot of boxes at a drool-worthy size.