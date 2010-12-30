Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Cooler Master Silent Pro Gold 700
Cooler Master is the only manufacturer in this roundup that sent us two different power supplies aimed at the gaming segment. While the Cooler Master GX 750 is a more budget-oriented product, the 80 PLUS Gold-certified Cooler Master Silent Pro Gold 700 costs around $140, and is thus a more mid-ranged offering.
Nevertheless, the PSU is characterized by high-quality packaging and solid manufacturing. The modular cables are of the flat ribbon kind, thus allowing for a streamlined installation and good air flow. The number of connectors is good, though Cooler Master could have made the cables a bit longer. The single +12 V rail can handle up to 60 A.
|Cooler Master Silent Pro Gold 700
|AC Input
|90-264 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|22 A
|25 A
|56 A
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|0.3 A
|3.5 A
|Individual Output
|3.6 W
|17.5 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|150 W
|672 W
|Total Continuous Output
|700 W
|Peak Output
|840 W
FLanighanWhy not Corsair? I jizz at my tx850w
The article doesn't appear to measure noise from during switching and how much noise is introduced to the CPU and bus.
Anyway, it will be a cold day in hell before anyone gets me to switch out my Silverstone 1500 Watt PSU.
I call BS. I could run your setup with my PC power & cooling 750w unit.
http://www.techspot.com/review/289-geforce-gtx-480-sli-versus-radeon-5870-crossfire/page9.html