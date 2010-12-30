Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Cooler Master Silent Pro Gold 700

Cooler Master is the only manufacturer in this roundup that sent us two different power supplies aimed at the gaming segment. While the Cooler Master GX 750 is a more budget-oriented product, the 80 PLUS Gold-certified Cooler Master Silent Pro Gold 700 costs around $140, and is thus a more mid-ranged offering.

Nevertheless, the PSU is characterized by high-quality packaging and solid manufacturing. The modular cables are of the flat ribbon kind, thus allowing for a streamlined installation and good air flow. The number of connectors is good, though Cooler Master could have made the cables a bit longer. The single +12 V rail can handle up to 60 A.

Cooler Master Silent Pro Gold 700 AC Input 90-264 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 22 A 25 A 56 A n/a n/a n/a 0.3 A 3.5 A Individual Output 3.6 W 17.5 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 150 W 672 W Total Continuous Output 700 W Peak Output 840 W