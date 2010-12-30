Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

NZXT HALE90-750M
The NZXT HALE90-750M is one of the more expensive PSUs in this test with a price of around $150. Fortunately, it doesn't have to rely on its looks to back up that price, as it sports a rather uncommon white enclosure. Except for the ATX and CPU cables, all cables are modular. All the modular cables are flat and of high quality, contributing to an optimal air flow in the computer case. Like the majority of its competitors, NZXT equips this PSU with four PCIe connectors. The only 12 V rail can deliver up to 62 A.
|NZXT HALE90-750M
|AC Input
|100-250 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|24 A
|22 A
|62 A
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|0.5 A
|3.0 A
|Individual Output
|6 W
|15 W
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|120 W
|744 W
|Total Continuous Output
|750 W
|Peak Output
|850 W
FLanighanWhy not Corsair? I jizz at my tx850w
The article doesn't appear to measure noise from during switching and how much noise is introduced to the CPU and bus.
Anyway, it will be a cold day in hell before anyone gets me to switch out my Silverstone 1500 Watt PSU.
I call BS. I could run your setup with my PC power & cooling 750w unit.
