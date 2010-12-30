Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

NZXT HALE90-750M

The NZXT HALE90-750M is one of the more expensive PSUs in this test with a price of around $150. Fortunately, it doesn't have to rely on its looks to back up that price, as it sports a rather uncommon white enclosure. Except for the ATX and CPU cables, all cables are modular. All the modular cables are flat and of high quality, contributing to an optimal air flow in the computer case. Like the majority of its competitors, NZXT equips this PSU with four PCIe connectors. The only 12 V rail can deliver up to 62 A.

NZXT HALE90-750M AC Input 100-250 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 24 A 22 A 62 A n/a n/a n/a 0.5 A 3.0 A Individual Output 6 W 15 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 120 W 744 W Total Continuous Output 750 W Peak Output 850 W