Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

OCZ Fatal1ty 750 W: Results

Efficiency meets 80 PLUS specifications:

Efficiency under different load profiles:

In our test lab, the OCZ Fatal1ty just barely misses the values required for its 80 PLUS Bronze certification. Under full load, it only reaches 80% efficiency instead of the required 82%. Additionally, under a 25 W load it only reaches an efficiency of 62% and is thus among the worst in this roundup at this particular test.

Except for the short hold-up time, which is how long the PSU can deliver stable voltages in case of power grid spikes or voltage drops, the OCZ Fatal1ty sails through the other tests without difficulty, including the ripple and noise measurements. All values are within the specifications.

The OCZ Fatal1ty lacks nothing that you would expect from a gaming PSU. The electrical quality is generally high, but shows some weaknesses in efficiency. The bottom line is that this is a reasonable unit for gamers on a budget willing to budge a little on the specs.