Five Highly Efficient Power Supplies: 1200 W and Up

Test Setup and Benchmark Results
Test Setup
|Test Hardware
|AC Source:
|Chroma Programmable AC Source 6530
|Power Meter:
|Yokogawa WT210 Digital Power Meter
|Loads:
|4x 600 W Chroma 63306 for 12 V testing4x 300 W Chroma 63303 for 5 and 3.3 V testingusing Chroma HighSpeed- DC Load Mainframes 6334
|Oscilloscope:
|Tektronix DPO3034 Digital Phosphore Oscilloscope (300 MHz)
|Test Procedure
|Voltages:
|110 and 230 V
|Standby Power:
|0.25 A fixed current to simulate PC standby power on 5 Vsb
|80plus Efficiency Testing:
|100/50/20% load, relative to specified total output Load distribution across 12/5/3.3V rails at the same proportion as specified for 100% testing at 110 V according to ATX 2.3 specification
|Efficiency at Fixed Loads:
|25, 50, 85, 300, 500 W loads Load distribution across 12/5/3.3 V rails at the same proportion as specified for 100%
|Peak Load Test:
|110% Overload Testing at maximum combined 12 V
|Temperature Test:
|Air intake vs. Outtake temperature delta tracking highest delta during all tests
Benchmark Results
However, none of these PSUs are as interesting as the SF Leadex.
Agreed! That's why I wanted to see the P2 here.
Well, you don't seem to understand fully.
They don't really consume more power than the connected hardware demands. On the other hand, they have an amazing efficiency rating, meaning that they use a minimum of power, and are therefore better for the planet. ;)
half a dozen of them recently, excellent PSUs.
Ian.
About that Antec 1300w PSU, according to their site, it says that has a "20+8-pin MBU socket for the needs of tomorrow."
Do you guys have any info on this?
http://store.antec.com/highcurrentpro/hcp-1300-platinum.html
Wow, way to discredit yourself completely. You're reviewing power supplies and you've never heard of Super Flower?