Workstation Shootout: Nvidia Quadro 5000 Vs. ATI FirePro V8800

Nvidia sure didn't waste any time introducing its Fermi architecture to the workstation space. Its Quadro 5000 is one of the first models to use the company's GF100 graphics processor. How does this card stack up against ATI’s flagship FirePro V8800?

Test Configuration

When we reviewed the previous generation of workstation cards, we were faced with an unsatisfying situation. Although Widows Vista had been on the market for quite a while at that point, we were forced to fall back on Windows XP for testing. After consulting with several contacts in the CAD sector, the reason became clear, though. Due to instability and security concerns, only very few professionals were willing to make the switch to Windows Vista. Over the past year, this situation has changed.

Windows 7 has received a much warmer welcome than Vista. On top of that, most professional users are making the big switch, upgrading not only to Microsoft’s newest OS but choosing its 64-bit version at the same time. This promises better performance, as well as improved memory management.

At any rate, we‘re quite happy to move our OpenGL test platform to the new OS so that we’ll be using the 64-bit version of Windows 7 Enterprise in this review. There are already some scripts for 64-bit apps available for download at www.spec.org, although they seem to be appearing only very slowly.

System Hardware
CPUIntel Core i7-965 Extreme
MotherboardAsus P6T (rev 1.01G) with Intel X58 Chipset
System Memory (RAM)6 GB (3 x 2 GB) Corsair DDR3 1600 MHz @ 8-8-8-24
Optical DriveSamsung SH-D163A , SATA 1.5 Gb/s
Power SupplyZalman, ATX 2.01, 510 W
Hard DriveWestern Digital WD1500ADFD 150 GB
System Software And Tests
Operating SystemWindows 7 Enterprise 64-bit
DirectXDirectX 11.0
Intel Chipset SoftwareVersion 9.1.2.1007
ATI FirePro DriverCatalyst 8.723
Nvidia Quadro DriverQuadro 258.98
SPEC Benchmark SettingsApplication settings according to SPEC Project Group Rules, driver using application optimizations if available
SPEC Benchmarks Being UsedSPECViewperf 11 SPECapc Autodesk Maya 2009  v1.0 SPECapc Newtek LightWave 9.6 SPECapc Autodesk 3D Studio Max 9 1.2
63 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Randomacts 01 September 2010 13:20
    That graphics card cost more then both of the computers I own. O.o
  • tacoslave 01 September 2010 13:22
    if amd put a little more work on their drivers (i.e crossfire and firepro performance)they would be the clear performance champion.
  • Gin Fushicho 01 September 2010 13:35
    I really wish I knew what these numbers meant.

    For someone who doesn't do 3-D design these benchmarks are kinda confusing.
  • TheStealthyOne 01 September 2010 13:36
    The cooler for the FirePro card is really attractive imo.
  • joytech22 01 September 2010 13:42
    You need to remember, Fermi is designed not "Just" for games, but was also designed, from day one, with computing in mind as well.
  • darthvidor 01 September 2010 13:56
    I'm impressed to find nvidia beating amd in power consumption.
  • reprotected 01 September 2010 14:55
    Why isn't the Quadro 6000 and the FX 5800 in the benchmarks?
  • SchizoFrog 01 September 2010 15:08
    Once again the arguement regarding AMD Drivers is brought to the fore. But more than this, when AMD has a line of products that could be said to 'miss' they absolutely FAIL. nVidia on the otherhand seem to have learned their lesson well from the 5xxxFX series and can still produce products that can compete at least at some level, ie: GTX460. Although these are Workstation products, nVidia have a complete package with GPUs and Drivers that work from the off.
  • scrumworks 01 September 2010 15:10
    I'm sure you'll be hearing from AMD pretty soon publishing those kind of results.
  • davefb 01 September 2010 15:21
    sort of interesting, but why is there no comparison to mainstream boards? There is a massive premium of cost here but nothing to be able to say 'hey boss, the onboard graphics we use really don't cut it any more, how about a quadro'.
    (or have I sped-read past the reason why ;) )
