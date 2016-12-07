Trending

Rosewill Tokamak 1500 PSU Review

Rosewill enters the 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency club with two Tokamak models boasting 1.2kW and 1.5kW of capacity. The highest-end version is on our bench today, and we're eager to check out its Enhance-based platform.

By

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Rosewill Tokamak 1500

Thermaltake TPG-1500D-T

Gigabyte XP1200M

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8

Image 2 of 8

Image 3 of 8

Image 4 of 8

Image 5 of 8

Image 6 of 8

Image 7 of 8

Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7

Image 2 of 7

Image 3 of 7

Image 4 of 7

Image 5 of 7

Image 6 of 7

Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measured is lower than 17ms, and to our disappointment, the power-good signal is inaccurate. It drops when the rails are already out of spec.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The inrush current results are a little higher than the competition in this category.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the Tokamak 1500's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan SpeedFan NoiseTemps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
110.571A1.980A1.959A0.995A149.8391.90%850 RPM33.1 dB(A)36.30°C0.939
12.131V5.049V3.367V5.023V163.0339.49°C115.0V
222.195A2.967A2.939A1.195A299.7793.85%850 RPM33.1 dB(A)37.31°C0.965
12.116V5.047V3.364V5.018V319.4341.18°C115.0V
334.188A3.468A3.449A1.394A449.7793.99%890 RPM35.1 dB(A)37.87°C0.978
12.101V5.043V3.361V5.010V478.5442.98°C115.0V
446.205A3.962A3.928A1.596A599.5893.65%1430 RPM46.3 dB(A)38.97°C0.984
12.086V5.040V3.359V5.003V640.2644.26°C115.0V
557.923A4.966A4.915A1.801A749.6492.97%1785 RPM51.5 dB(A)39.44°C0.987
12.070V5.037V3.356V4.998V806.2944.97°C115.0V
669.651A5.953A5.901A2.000A899.3991.80%2220 RPM56.1 dB(A)40.66°C0.990
12.055V5.034V3.354V4.993V979.7546.56°C115.0V
781.419A6.955A6.888A2.202A1049.3691.20%2420 RPM58.2 dB(A)42.90°C0.992
12.040V5.032V3.353V4.988V1150.6549.22°C115.0V
893.245A7.951A7.878A2.407A1199.2790.59%2450 RPM58.6 dB(A)43.16°C0.993
12.021V5.028V3.351V4.983V1323.8649.94°C115.1V
9105.527A8.459A8.391A2.404A1349.3389.98%2450 RPM58.6 dB(A)43.82°C0.994
12.004V5.026V3.348V4.983V1499.6251.65°C115.1V
10117.603A8.961A8.881A3.021A1499.2889.19%2450 RPM58.6 dB(A)44.46°C0.994
11.986V5.022V3.344V4.962V1681.0053.36°C115.1V
11130.298A8.965A8.890A3.020A1649.3488.50%2450 RPM58.6 dB(A)44.81°C0.994
11.970V5.020V3.340V4.959V1863.5754.11°C115.1V
CL10.103A14.020A14.005A0.004A119.3082.99%2390 RPM57.5 dB(A)43.15°C0.935
12.125V5.042V3.380V5.097V143.7549.09°C115.0V
CL2124.928A1.000A1.003A0.004A1506.5389.49%2450 RPM58.6 dB(A)44.46°C0.995
11.992V5.029V3.338V5.038V1683.4553.22°C115.1V

Load regulation is tight, especially on the minor rails. In addition, the Tokamak has no problem delivering more than its full power under high operating temperatures. The only issue we see so far is the fan's loud noise under loads in excess of 600W. The minimum fan speed could also be lower.

With 10% and 20% of its maximum-rated loads, this PSU easily meets the 80 PLUS Titanium requirements. However, in the middle range it falls 1% short of the specification's target. In addition, it's not able to hit 90% under a full load. As we're always forced to mention, the 80 PLUS organization doesn't test under real-world conditions inside of a case. It instead chooses to measure at 23°C +/-5°C ambient.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Onus 07 December 2016 14:27
    With GPU-based mining days long gone, I don't ever see myself in the market for a beast like this; but no power switch? That's...bizarre.
    Reply
  • Brian_R170 07 December 2016 14:54
    I keep reading that muti-GPU systems are on the decline, so what's continuing to drive development of PSUs with >1KW output?
    Reply
  • leclod 07 December 2016 18:05
    Same here...
    Reply
  • kittle 07 December 2016 18:25
    18972155 said:
    I keep reading that muti-GPU systems are on the decline, so what's continuing to drive development of PSUs with >1KW output?
    Im curious too -- i can only speculate the marketing folks are still pushing the "bigger number == better" mantra
    Reply
  • JohnnyLucky 07 December 2016 23:19
    There are still some hardcore enthusiasts and a few who want bragging rights. I couldn't help but notice quite a few cons.
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 08 December 2016 02:08
    there is always someone out there whether they are an enthusiast or a first time system builder that will blindly buy this because after all "bigger is better" lol
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 08 December 2016 02:30
    Rosewill always goes with a very simple exterior. I like it. This is also a very unique name. I'm sick of boring PSU names. Tomakamek. Sounds like some sort of ancient island, I like it.
    Reply
  • SkyBill40 08 December 2016 07:21
    The reactor of the same name was the first thing that came to mind upon seeing it and even before it was mentioned in the write up. An interesting choice, no doubt. Given the output, I guess it's somewhat fitting.
    Reply
  • daglesj 08 December 2016 09:50
    Must admit rarely use the power switch at the back. Quicker to know that a pulled power lead means 'off'...completely. No great loss.
    Reply
  • lunyone 08 December 2016 13:27
    So ready for this to be in a m-ITX build! Lol! Too bad it isn't modular! <sarcasm over>
    Reply