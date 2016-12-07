Rosewill Tokamak 1500 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time we measured is lower than 17ms, and to our disappointment, the power-good signal is inaccurate. It drops when the rails are already out of spec.

Inrush Current

The inrush current results are a little higher than the competition in this category.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the Tokamak 1500's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 10.571A 1.980A 1.959A 0.995A 149.83 91.90% 850 RPM 33.1 dB(A) 36.30°C 0.939 12.131V 5.049V 3.367V 5.023V 163.03 39.49°C 115.0V 2 22.195A 2.967A 2.939A 1.195A 299.77 93.85% 850 RPM 33.1 dB(A) 37.31°C 0.965 12.116V 5.047V 3.364V 5.018V 319.43 41.18°C 115.0V 3 34.188A 3.468A 3.449A 1.394A 449.77 93.99% 890 RPM 35.1 dB(A) 37.87°C 0.978 12.101V 5.043V 3.361V 5.010V 478.54 42.98°C 115.0V 4 46.205A 3.962A 3.928A 1.596A 599.58 93.65% 1430 RPM 46.3 dB(A) 38.97°C 0.984 12.086V 5.040V 3.359V 5.003V 640.26 44.26°C 115.0V 5 57.923A 4.966A 4.915A 1.801A 749.64 92.97% 1785 RPM 51.5 dB(A) 39.44°C 0.987 12.070V 5.037V 3.356V 4.998V 806.29 44.97°C 115.0V 6 69.651A 5.953A 5.901A 2.000A 899.39 91.80% 2220 RPM 56.1 dB(A) 40.66°C 0.990 12.055V 5.034V 3.354V 4.993V 979.75 46.56°C 115.0V 7 81.419A 6.955A 6.888A 2.202A 1049.36 91.20% 2420 RPM 58.2 dB(A) 42.90°C 0.992 12.040V 5.032V 3.353V 4.988V 1150.65 49.22°C 115.0V 8 93.245A 7.951A 7.878A 2.407A 1199.27 90.59% 2450 RPM 58.6 dB(A) 43.16°C 0.993 12.021V 5.028V 3.351V 4.983V 1323.86 49.94°C 115.1V 9 105.527A 8.459A 8.391A 2.404A 1349.33 89.98% 2450 RPM 58.6 dB(A) 43.82°C 0.994 12.004V 5.026V 3.348V 4.983V 1499.62 51.65°C 115.1V 10 117.603A 8.961A 8.881A 3.021A 1499.28 89.19% 2450 RPM 58.6 dB(A) 44.46°C 0.994 11.986V 5.022V 3.344V 4.962V 1681.00 53.36°C 115.1V 11 130.298A 8.965A 8.890A 3.020A 1649.34 88.50% 2450 RPM 58.6 dB(A) 44.81°C 0.994 11.970V 5.020V 3.340V 4.959V 1863.57 54.11°C 115.1V CL1 0.103A 14.020A 14.005A 0.004A 119.30 82.99% 2390 RPM 57.5 dB(A) 43.15°C 0.935 12.125V 5.042V 3.380V 5.097V 143.75 49.09°C 115.0V CL2 124.928A 1.000A 1.003A 0.004A 1506.53 89.49% 2450 RPM 58.6 dB(A) 44.46°C 0.995 11.992V 5.029V 3.338V 5.038V 1683.45 53.22°C 115.1V

Load regulation is tight, especially on the minor rails. In addition, the Tokamak has no problem delivering more than its full power under high operating temperatures. The only issue we see so far is the fan's loud noise under loads in excess of 600W. The minimum fan speed could also be lower.

With 10% and 20% of its maximum-rated loads, this PSU easily meets the 80 PLUS Titanium requirements. However, in the middle range it falls 1% short of the specification's target. In addition, it's not able to hit 90% under a full load. As we're always forced to mention, the 80 PLUS organization doesn't test under real-world conditions inside of a case. It instead chooses to measure at 23°C +/-5°C ambient.