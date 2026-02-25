Lian Li SP1000P SFX power supply review: Exceptional power density in compact form

Tom's Hardware Verdict
The Lian Li SP1000P achieves remarkable power density, delivering 1000W from a standard SFX form factor. Outstanding electrical performance and Japanese capacitors establish reliability, though high-load acoustics and conservative connector configuration present practical limitations.
Pros
- +
Exceptional power density
- +
Outstanding voltage regulation
- +
Excellent ripple suppression
- +
Sharp protection circuits
- +
Japanese capacitors throughout
- +
Individually sleeved cables
- +
Ten-year warranty
Cons
- -
High fan noise
- -
Limited connectors
- -
Niche target audience