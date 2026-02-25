Lian Li SP1000P SFX power supply review: Exceptional power density in compact form

But struggles under sustained high loads

Lian Li SP1000P SFX PSU
The Lian Li SP1000P achieves remarkable power density, delivering 1000W from a standard SFX form factor. Outstanding electrical performance and Japanese capacitors establish reliability, though high-load acoustics and conservative connector configuration present practical limitations.

    Exceptional power density

    Outstanding voltage regulation

    Excellent ripple suppression

    Sharp protection circuits

    Japanese capacitors throughout

    Individually sleeved cables

    Ten-year warranty

    High fan noise

    Limited connectors

    Niche target audience