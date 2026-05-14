Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II review: Impressively versatile

The Stealth Pro II is an excellent gaming headset that lets you connect to multiple devices wirelessly without having to plug them all into a base station. If you have your PC in one room and your console in another, this is the multi-device headset you need.

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Several of the best gaming headsets are designed for connecting to multiple devices, usually via a base station like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro to the Astro A50 X . The base stations of these headsets usually let you plug multiple devices in — such as a PC, a PlayStation 5, and an Xbox — and switch between them seamlessly with the press of a button. But you still need to connect your devices to the base station via a USB-C cable, which means your devices need to be at least somewhat close to each other.

Turtle Beach's new Stealth Pro II, however, does not have this wired limitation. While it does come with a base station (that acts as both a transmitter and a charging dock), it also includes a wireless dongle transmitter that you can plug into a different device. And it can connect to up to four of these transmitters, meaning you can connect to up to four different devices wirelessly, which is sort of a game-changer for those who don't have their PC next to their Xbox next to their PlayStation 5.

The Stealth Pro II also features dual-wireless connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3, a detachable 9mm boom microphone, and a fully redesigned frame that looks much better than its predecessor. It's available for pre-order in black and white colorways (our review unit was white) for $349.99. Also, if you pre-order on Turtle Beach's website, you'll get a free additional wireless transmitter — extra transmitters will cost you $35, otherwise.

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Design and Comfort of the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II

The Stealth Pro II is an over-ear (circumaural) wireless gaming headset with dual-simultaneous wireless connectivity and a detachable flip-to-mute boom microphone. It's the second generation of the brand's Stealth Pro , and it's been completely redesigned.