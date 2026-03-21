Logitech G325 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset Review

The Logitech G325 Lightspeed Wireless pairs exceptional comfort with impressive sound quality for a mid-tier price. The microphone leaves something to be desired, but overall, it’s a solid all-day wear, even when you’re not gaming.

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The cost of gaming headsets is on the rise, just like with most peripherals. If you don't want to spend over a hundred dollars but are still hoping to pick up one of the best gaming headsets , the Logitech G325 Lightspeed Wireless might be the headset you’ve been waiting for. With budget conscious gamers in mind, it offers dual dynamic drivers, 24-bit audio, 2.4 GHz Lightspeed Wireless, up to 24 hours of battery life, and a stylish design that could let it slide into One Headset for Everything territory. At $80, it’s middle of the market for price — but it punches above its class in comfort and sound quality.

Design and Comfort of the Logitech G325 Lightspeed Wireless

The Logitech G325 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset is designed to balance affordability with comfort and sound quality. It accomplishes both of those goals with ease. However, hitting its $80 price point necessitated some simplifying along the way. This isn’t a headset designed to be flashy and catch attention; it’s a headset designed to nail the fundamentals and feel like a good value.

After spending the last couple of weeks with it, I can say that if my assumptions are right on its intentions and target audience, the G325 is a smashing success. There’s no RGB flashiness, but the sleek, greyed out design still looks good. More importantly, it’s exceptionally lightweight at only 212 grams, which allows even a short-hair like me to wear them for hours without experiencing any pain at the crown of my head — and believe me, it doesn’t take much.

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But while I’ll take the end result, and especially like the reasonable price it comes in at, its light and almost entirely plastic design causes the headset to feel a bit flimsy. Is it actually more likely to fail? My gut says no, especially because Logitech headsets typically age well, but it doesn’t feel substantial in the hand at all.

The emphasis on comfort is clear in more than its weight. The ear cushions and headband are made of soft, isolating foam and trimmed in breathable fabric. The earcups are tight enough to properly seal but aren’t so tight that they feel clampy. While I still prefer headsets with channels built in for the arms of glasses, I was able to wear my specks with these no problem. Like soreness on the crown, this is another easy pain point for me, so it’s good to see Logitech release another glasses-friendly headset.

The controls for the headset are all positioned on the left earcup and are raised or imprinted to make them easily identifiable by touch. There are buttons for power, turning Bluetooth on and off, volume, and muting the microphone with some of them pulling double duty for media controls. It’s straightforward and easy to learn.

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The microphone is also embedded into the earcup so there’s no boom mic to clue passersby in that you’re wearing a gaming headset. I’ll talk more about its quality in the microphone section below, but know that it features beamforming tech to narrow in on your voice, improving clarity and volume. It works better than most embedded microphones I’ve heard, which is a big compliment at this price, but still falls short of having a capsule directly in front of your mouth. It will be perfect for calls and teammate chats, but it doesn’t come close to the best gaming microphones .

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The look of the headset, in part due to its embedded mic system, is very minimal and sleek. I was sent the white version, which has grey cushions and teal accents in the small bits of coiled wire. The G325 can also be picked up in Black or Lilac with purple and orange accents respectively. There’s no RGB or other visible customization.