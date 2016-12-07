Rosewill Tokamak 1500 PSU Review

Protection Features, Evaluated

Protection Features OCP 12V: - 5V: 34.75A (157.95%) 3.3V: 36.0A (144%) 5VSB: 4.3A (143.3%), (4.2A @ 54.67mV ripple) OPP >1908W (>127.2%) OTP Yes (>125°C @ +12V heat sink) SCP 12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes PWR_OK Does not function correctly NLO Yes SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

OCP on the minor rails is set pretty high, while at 5VSB it's more reasonable. Still, it should probably be lower since we measured more than 50mV ripple with 4.2A load.

Over-temperature protection's threshold seems to be configured properly, at around 125°C on the +12V heat sinks.

OPP is set very high. We had to stop increasing the load at 1908W, although our loaders are good at up to 2.4kW. We didn't want to destroy the PSU or our equipment. Enhance should set the OPP triggering point lower. The Tokamak 1500 may be able to dole out more than 1908W under normal operating temperatures, but under tougher conditions this could lead to a disaster for the PSU and the hardware behind it.

As mentioned, the power-good signal is inaccurate and the inrush current protection should be more efficient.