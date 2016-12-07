Trending

Rosewill Tokamak 1500 PSU Review

Rosewill enters the 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency club with two Tokamak models boasting 1.2kW and 1.5kW of capacity. The highest-end version is on our bench today, and we're eager to check out its Enhance-based platform.

By

Protection Features, Evaluated

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.  

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features
OCP12V: - 5V: 34.75A (157.95%) 3.3V: 36.0A (144%) 5VSB: 4.3A (143.3%), (4.2A @ 54.67mV ripple)
OPP>1908W (>127.2%)
OTPYes (>125°C @ +12V heat sink)
SCP12V: Yes 5V: Yes 3.3V: Yes 5VSB: Yes -12V: Yes
PWR_OKDoes not function correctly
NLOYes
SIPSurge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

OCP on the minor rails is set pretty high, while at 5VSB it's more reasonable. Still, it should probably be lower since we measured more than 50mV ripple with 4.2A load.

Over-temperature protection's threshold seems to be configured properly, at around 125°C on the +12V heat sinks.

OPP is set very high. We had to stop increasing the load at 1908W, although our loaders are good at up to 2.4kW. We didn't want to destroy the PSU or our equipment. Enhance should set the OPP triggering point lower. The Tokamak 1500 may be able to dole out more than 1908W under normal operating temperatures, but under tougher conditions this could lead to a disaster for the PSU and the hardware behind it.

As mentioned, the power-good signal is inaccurate and the inrush current protection should be more efficient.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Onus 07 December 2016 14:27
    With GPU-based mining days long gone, I don't ever see myself in the market for a beast like this; but no power switch? That's...bizarre.
    Reply
  • Brian_R170 07 December 2016 14:54
    I keep reading that muti-GPU systems are on the decline, so what's continuing to drive development of PSUs with >1KW output?
    Reply
  • leclod 07 December 2016 18:05
    Same here...
    Reply
  • kittle 07 December 2016 18:25
    18972155 said:
    I keep reading that muti-GPU systems are on the decline, so what's continuing to drive development of PSUs with >1KW output?
    Im curious too -- i can only speculate the marketing folks are still pushing the "bigger number == better" mantra
    Reply
  • JohnnyLucky 07 December 2016 23:19
    There are still some hardcore enthusiasts and a few who want bragging rights. I couldn't help but notice quite a few cons.
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 08 December 2016 02:08
    there is always someone out there whether they are an enthusiast or a first time system builder that will blindly buy this because after all "bigger is better" lol
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 08 December 2016 02:30
    Rosewill always goes with a very simple exterior. I like it. This is also a very unique name. I'm sick of boring PSU names. Tomakamek. Sounds like some sort of ancient island, I like it.
    Reply
  • SkyBill40 08 December 2016 07:21
    The reactor of the same name was the first thing that came to mind upon seeing it and even before it was mentioned in the write up. An interesting choice, no doubt. Given the output, I guess it's somewhat fitting.
    Reply
  • daglesj 08 December 2016 09:50
    Must admit rarely use the power switch at the back. Quicker to know that a pulled power lead means 'off'...completely. No great loss.
    Reply
  • lunyone 08 December 2016 13:27
    So ready for this to be in a m-ITX build! Lol! Too bad it isn't modular! <sarcasm over>
    Reply