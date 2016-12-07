Trending

Rosewill Tokamak 1500 PSU Review

Rosewill enters the 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency club with two Tokamak models boasting 1.2kW and 1.5kW of capacity. The highest-end version is on our bench today, and we're eager to check out its Enhance-based platform.

By

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

Rosewill's Tokamak 1500 does achieve over 94% efficiency, though not in the middle region as the corresponding 80 PLUS certification demands. The sweet spot falls between 370W and 590W with load on the minor rails staying below 35W.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4

Image 2 of 4

Image 3 of 4

Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 7

Image 2 of 7

Image 3 of 7

Image 4 of 7

Image 5 of 7

Image 6 of 7

Image 7 of 7

Temperatures inside the PSU stay pretty low thanks to a combination of high efficiency and a powerful fan.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Onus 07 December 2016 14:27
    With GPU-based mining days long gone, I don't ever see myself in the market for a beast like this; but no power switch? That's...bizarre.
    Reply
  • Brian_R170 07 December 2016 14:54
    I keep reading that muti-GPU systems are on the decline, so what's continuing to drive development of PSUs with >1KW output?
    Reply
  • leclod 07 December 2016 18:05
    Same here...
    Reply
  • kittle 07 December 2016 18:25
    18972155 said:
    I keep reading that muti-GPU systems are on the decline, so what's continuing to drive development of PSUs with >1KW output?
    Im curious too -- i can only speculate the marketing folks are still pushing the "bigger number == better" mantra
    Reply
  • JohnnyLucky 07 December 2016 23:19
    There are still some hardcore enthusiasts and a few who want bragging rights. I couldn't help but notice quite a few cons.
    Reply
  • captaincharisma 08 December 2016 02:08
    there is always someone out there whether they are an enthusiast or a first time system builder that will blindly buy this because after all "bigger is better" lol
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 08 December 2016 02:30
    Rosewill always goes with a very simple exterior. I like it. This is also a very unique name. I'm sick of boring PSU names. Tomakamek. Sounds like some sort of ancient island, I like it.
    Reply
  • SkyBill40 08 December 2016 07:21
    The reactor of the same name was the first thing that came to mind upon seeing it and even before it was mentioned in the write up. An interesting choice, no doubt. Given the output, I guess it's somewhat fitting.
    Reply
  • daglesj 08 December 2016 09:50
    Must admit rarely use the power switch at the back. Quicker to know that a pulled power lead means 'off'...completely. No great loss.
    Reply
  • lunyone 08 December 2016 13:27
    So ready for this to be in a m-ITX build! Lol! Too bad it isn't modular! <sarcasm over>
    Reply