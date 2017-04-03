‘Batman: Arkham VR’ Leaps From PlayStation VR To HTC Vive, Oculus Rift

Batman: Arkham VR debuted in October 2016 as an exclusive launch title for Sony’s PlayStation VR HMD. Soon the rest of the premium VR market will get to feel what it's like to be Batman as the game heads to the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Batman: Arkham VR will make its PC VR debut on April 25, 2017. Rocksteady Studios didn’t say whether the new release includes additional content, but it seems like we might be in for a graphics enhancement, because the graphics in the PC announcement trailer seem crisper than they did in the PSVR trailer. Apart from the apparent graphics boost, we assume that the PC version of the game is the same as the PSVR version released last year.

Unlike its console and PC-based predecessors, which involved a mix of beating up hordes of enemies and solving puzzles, Batman: Arkham VR focuses more on investigating its story than on fighting bad guys. The game gives the impression that Warner Bros. Games and Rocksteady Studios were more interested in letting you see through Batman's eyes (cowl?) than on bringing the Arkham series' gameplay to VR.

What gameplay there is does rely on hand interactions, so you will need Touch controllers with your Rift headset. Rocksteady didn’t say how much the game would cost, but we don't expect it be too expensive, as the PSVR edition currently sells for $20. We're curious how the game will perform on HTC Vive and Oculus Rift--as the troubled Batman: Arkham Knight showed in 2015, Batman hasn't always successfully gone from console to PC.