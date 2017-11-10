Corsair Offers ‘World’s Fastest’ 4x8GB DDR4 Memory Kit

by

  • VENG_LPX_BLK_08
  • VENG_LPX_BLK_06
  • VENG_LPX_memory_1
  • Vengeance_LPX_DDR4_Black_x2

Corsair laid claim to the world’s fastest 32GB 4x8GB DDR4 4,333MHz memory kit. Though these new memory modules might not be as fast as the company’s recently announced Vengeance LPX kits, they are the fastest kits the company has to offer in 4x8GB capacities.

This new 32GB kit comes with four 8GB DIMMs powered by hand-sorted and extensively binned Samsung B-die ICs memory chips. The RAM operates at 4,333MHz with timings of CL19-26-26-46 at 1.35V. These new memory modules are equipped with low-profile aluminum heatsinks and are built using eight-layer PCB. All Corsair Vengeance LPX memory kits come with a a lifetime limited warranty.

The company stated its Vengeance LPX kits are validated at DDR4-4,333Hz with CL19-26-26-46 timings at 1.50V on a system featuring an Asus ROG Maximus X Hero motherboard and an Intel Core i5-8600K processor.

Availability for Corsair’s Vengeance DDR4-4,333MHz kits is listed as December 2017. No information on pricing was given.



Corsair Vengeance DDR4-4333

Density

32GB (8GB x4)

Latency

CL19-26-26-46

Voltage

1.5V

Format

DIMM

Pin Out

288-pin

Heatspreader

Anodized Aluminum

Lighting

None

Compatibility

Intel

About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
1 comment
Comment from the forums
1 comments
Most Popular
  1. Azza Storm 6000 Case Review
  2. History of Intel Chipsets
  3. Best Deals
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2017 Purch All Rights Reserved.