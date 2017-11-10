Corsair Offers ‘World’s Fastest’ 4x8GB DDR4 Memory Kit

VENG_LPX_BLK_08

Corsair laid claim to the world’s fastest 32GB 4x8GB DDR4 4,333MHz memory kit. Though these new memory modules might not be as fast as the company’s recently announced Vengeance LPX kits, they are the fastest kits the company has to offer in 4x8GB capacities.



This new 32GB kit comes with four 8GB DIMMs powered by hand-sorted and extensively binned Samsung B-die ICs memory chips. The RAM operates at 4,333MHz with timings of CL19-26-26-46 at 1.35V. These new memory modules are equipped with low-profile aluminum heatsinks and are built using eight-layer PCB. All Corsair Vengeance LPX memory kits come with a a lifetime limited warranty.



The company stated its Vengeance LPX kits are validated at DDR4-4,333Hz with CL19-26-26-46 timings at 1.50V on a system featuring an Asus ROG Maximus X Hero motherboard and an Intel Core i5-8600K processor.



Availability for Corsair’s Vengeance DDR4-4,333MHz kits is listed as December 2017. No information on pricing was given.





