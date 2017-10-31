Login | Sign Up
Google Docs Drama Reminds Us How Vulnerable We Are In The Cloud

by
7 Comments

  • google docs 1
  • google docs 3

Earlier today, the official Twitter account of Google Docs began receiving tweets from users who had suddenly lost access to some of their documents. The affected users reported that when they tried to access their document(s), they were met with a notice that their document violated Google’s terms of service.

One user even reported seeing that their file had been deleted, but it’s not known whether that has anything related to this issue.

From trawling through the tweets, it’s clear that a fair number of users have actually experienced the issue personally and that it’s not just people retweeting what they’ve heard. Some may speculate that the ToS violations have something to do with the content of the documents, but we have no reason at this time to believe that’s the case. Without a clear statement of cause from Google, it’s easy to jump to conclusions. The issue was fixed some hours after it came to light and Google issued the following statement:

This morning, we made a code push that incorrectly flagged a small percentage of Google Docs as abusive, which caused those documents to be automatically blocked. A fix is in place and all users should have full access to their docs. Protecting users from viruses, malware, and other abusive content is central to user safety. We apologize for the disruption and will put processes in place to prevent this from happening again.

Regardless of the real cause of the issue, this incident is another reminder of how exposed our data in the cloud really is. It’s probably even a surprise to some that docs in Google Docs can violate terms of service and be removed at all. It might be common knowledge that Google scans emails in Gmail, logs browsing behavior in Chrome, and tracks location in Google Maps, but it might not be obvious that these behaviors can also extend to Google’s products and services that are less social in nature.

According to Google’s terms of service, content of any type on any of its services can be blocked for obvious reasons such as copyright infringement and impersonation, but also for more gray reasons, like hate speech and violence.

Even for those who only use Google services for backup and aren’t worried about data mining practices, this can still be a reminder that even cloud storage isn’t foolproof. One cannot concentrate only on data preservation while forgetting to consider data access. The sudden shuttering of CrashPlan’s home service, once a popular cloud backup solution, earlier this year was another stark reminder that cloud services are not guaranteed.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment on this issue.

About the author
Seth Colaner & Leon Chan

Seth Colaner is the Executive News Editor of Tom's Hardware US. He oversees news, event coverage and peripheral reviews.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
7 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  luke_johnson
    My respected industry blog of over 7 years was spontaneously removed by Google, never to be seen again. I was never able to find out why or speak to anyone at Google about the issue. Read the story https://productforums.google.com/forum/#!msg/blogger/AvQeCS94iJI/kVpehlDhCAAJ

    And beware of Google hosted services...
    0
  beayn
    Why is the content of your document of any relevance to the service? I don't care if they scan your shit for targeted advertising, but if they start censoring you, that's a whole different ball game. Google is a monopoly with a political agenda who contributes millions to particular presidential campaigns. This should be a red flag that it's basically an extension of the government using a "private company" loophole to get around the constitution.
    0
  Icehearted
    Among the many MANY reason why I do not use the cloud or services dependent on that without local storage. My one exception being Steam. My creative work is all kept locally, backed up regularly, and all online access is blocked via firewall. This isn't just a Google issue, and this is why I prefer Windows 7 and programs like OpenOffice and GIMP over subscription software with heavy cloud dependency. Surrendering any of my material to them to exchange personal control and privacy for convenience is asking for trouble.
    0
Display All 7 comments
