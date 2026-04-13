Just $284.99 for 32GB of Team T-Create Classic DDR5-6000 RAM is the cheapest going right now — this double-dipping deal saves $145 off the list price
Deals
By Stewart Bendle published
Two separate discounts on one deal
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Some better news today if you're looking for some RAM to fill a system. For owners of an AM5-platform-based PC in particular, today's memory deal offers some of that 6000MT/s speed that hits the sweet spot for AMD CPU performance. It also happens to be the absolute cheapest DDR5 memory kit you can currently purchase at these speeds and capacities, thanks to a double-dipping discount frenzy at Newegg.
Originally priced at $429.99, Newegg has discounted the RAM by $55 to $374.99, and then added a further $90 discount code SSF5767 to bring the price of